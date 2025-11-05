Submit Release
Dark Atom Studios™ Announces Casting Call for 'Young Adie' in Kid Paranormal™

Screenshot from Kid Paranormal™ showing Adie, a teenage girl who can see and talk to ghosts, in the Louisiana-set film by Dark Atom Studios™.

Dark Atom Studios™ continues the search for a young Louisiana actress to portray the childhood version of Adie in Kid Paranormal™.

It’s important to us to find local Louisiana talent who can bring real heart to this story.”
— Joe Mexican - Director
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dark Atom Studios™ is announcing an open casting call for Young Adie, the childhood version of the lead character in the upcoming supernatural adventure film Kid Paranormal™. The production has received an overwhelming number of impressive submissions and thanks all who applied. While the role remains uncast, the team is continuing its search for a young performer who closely resembles Adie.  

The announcement follows the recent release of the official Kid Paranormal™ teaser, which debuted on October 31, 2025. Fans can watch the teaser now on YouTube.

Role: Young Adie (Kid Paranormal™) 
Type: Paid, Non-Union | Shoot: 1 day (Date TBD) | Location: Louisiana area (TBD)  

Character Notes:  Adie is a bright, energetic girl who can speak to ghosts. We’re seeking a performer who is expressive, full of life, and comfortable showing a range of emotions on camera.  

Casting Specs: - Mixed-race girl, ages 7–9 - Light skin, brown eyes, curly brown hair  

How to Submit:  Interested guardians should DM or email contact@darkatomstudios.com with: - Child’s name & age - Recent photos (clear, natural light; no heavy filters)

  “We’re incredibly grateful for the many wonderful submissions we’ve received,” said writer-director Joe Mexican. “Young Adie is the heart of our story, and we’re excited to meet the performer who brings her energy, curiosity, and courage to life on screen.”

  About Kid Paranormal™:  Kid Paranormal™ follows Adie, a teenager with the rare ability to see and talk to ghosts, whose first “ghost-helping” gig spirals into a mystery that proves some jobs pay in chills instead of cash.  

About Dark Atom Studios™:  Dark Atom Studios™ is a Louisiana-based production company creating original genre stories across film and comics, including the DopeSmack™ universe and Kid Paranormal™.  

Media & Casting Contact: 
Dark Atom Studios™ 
Email: contact@darkatomstudios.com 
Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Joe Mexican
Dark Atom Studios™
contact@darkatomstudios.com
Watch the official Kid Paranormal Teaser™

