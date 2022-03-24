Independent Film Set to Give DC and Marvel a Run for Their Money with the Help of John Schneider
Dope Smack header concept art. Created by Joe Mexican. Illustrated by Isolino Silva. © Dark Atom Studios.
An epic and ominous score will build the cinematic style of the film. While well-planned and well-executed sound and high-end visual effects will keep our audience on the edge of their seats.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Joe Mexican and his team at Dark Atom Studios, are developing “Dope Smack,” a new film and comic book universe poised to garner a widespread fanbase. Set in the city of New Orleans, “Dope Smack” is the first authentically Mexican Superhero. The story follows Alex Santos, a self-taught scientist, who develops a bulletproof suit and receives superhuman powers that allow him to battle supervillains, fight for his city, avenge his father’s death and rescue the ones he loves.
— Director Joe Mexican
Joe Mexican is set to direct and produce the upcoming film. Under his vision, the movie combines the comedy of “Deadpool” with the gritty naturalism of “Batman Begins,” creating a superhero saga with its own uniquely hybrid tone. The world of “Dope Smack” mixes science fiction, adventure, and urban fantasy in a fresh play of styles and genres geared toward both general movie-going audiences and diehard fans of the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes.
Producer Matt Keith, aims to develop the franchise and ultimately distribute the finished film through a range of national and international outlets. Pitching how the movie will play on-screen, Joe Mexican describes, “An epic and sometimes ominous score will build the cinematic style of the film. While well-planned and well-executed sound and high-end visual effects will keep our audience on the edge of their seats.”
Having created a large swath of “Dope Smack” graphic art and comic book content, Dark Atom has begun building the universe and devised a clear template for the “Dope Smack” film adaptation. John Schneider of “The Dukes of Hazzard” and "Smallville" will be joining the "Dope Smack" cast as Chief Murphy of the NOPD.
In the process of outlining and world-building, the Dark Atom team has also designed the looks and backstories for a range of characters including: Dope Smack, the alter-ego of Alex Santos; his best friend BlackasNight aka Buddy; the teenage lab experiment, Anexis; the supervillain, Samael; and The Super Soldier, a lethal creation of a mysterious operative called, Agent Zero.
Joe Mexican is a Louisiana-based producer, director, cinematographer, and founder of Dark Atom Studios. He has shot multiple genre-based films with John Schneider, Oscar nominee Tom Sizemore, and other Hollywood talent. As a cinematographer, he filmed the 2013 family film “On Angel’s Wings,” acquired by UPtv and available to 60 million paying television households in the United States. Other credits include “Like Son,” “4:Go” and “Christmas Cars.”
A cinematic storyteller with narrative skill and a strong visual flair, Joe Mexican is eager to bring eye-popping imagery and his trademark emotional content to the “Dope Smack” universe.
