Toxic Substances and RSV Dominate Parents’ Concerns in Baby Safety Month, New JustAnswer Data Shows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families mark National Baby Safety Month , new data from the expert platform JustAnswer reveals what parents worry about most when it comes to their children’s health and safety. RSV, toxic substance exposures, and pool safety — along with rising concerns about ADHD and Autism — dominated parent-pediatrician queries in 2025, according to a just-released data analysis.From September 2024 through August 2025, JustAnswer.com pediatricians and other health experts answered 19,262 baby-safety questions. While toxic substances, RSV-related chest pain, and pool accidents made up the majority of these queries, common concerns like constipation and fevers remained steady year after year. At the same time, questions about ADHD and Autism rose sharply in 2025, reflecting shifting national conversations around childhood development.Toxic Troubles: Ingestions Dominate Safety FearsThe single biggest safety issue for parents remains accidental ingestion of dangerous substances. In the past year, JustAnswer pediatricians fielded 2,257 toxic exposure questions, most involving:● Medications & Pills (ibuprofen, acetaminophen, vitamins, iron)● Button Batteries & Magnets● Nicotine & Vaping Products● Household Chemicals (bleach, cleaning solutions, alcohol)RSV Surge Mirrors National Hospital TrendsWith RSV hospitalizations reaching record highs in recent winters, JustAnswer data shows parents urgently seeking reassurance. Overall, 3,758 RSV-related questions were submitted in the past year, many linked to chest pain and breathing issues. Parents most often asked if coughing, wheezing, or chest pain warranted an ER trip, reflecting widespread fear around respiratory illness in infants.Pools, Cribs, and Car Seats: Everyday Safety WorriesBeyond illness, parents turned to JustAnswer with nearly 600 questions about pool safety — echoing CDC data naming drowning a leading cause of death for toddlers.Other steady safety concerns included:● Crib safety● Car seat safety● Shaken Baby Syndrome & SIDSAge-Specific Concerns: Newborns vs. ToddlersJustAnswer data shows that while some worries follow children through the early years, others shift as kids grow:● Shared struggles: Ear infections, fevers, sleep challenges, and cough/respiratory issues dominate at both stages, proving these everyday crises never go away.● Infant-specific worries: Spit-up/reflux, constipation, and rashes are the classic “first-year” concerns tied to feeding and fragile immune systems.● Toddler-specific worries: Parents of older children most often asked about recurrent ear infections, digestive complaints, and night waking — showing how concerns evolve as kids grow and why families keep turning to JustAnswer well beyond the newborn phase.Behavioral and Developmental Concerns Rising in 2025While digestive issues, fevers, and ear infections continue to dominate, behavioral and developmental questions — particularly around ADHD and Autism — jumped into the top tier of concerns in 2025. Parents increasingly turned to JustAnswer pediatricians to ask whether symptoms like inattention, hyperactivity, or delayed speech could point to a diagnosis, mirroring broader national conversations about childhood neurodevelopment.About JustAnswerJustAnswer has been connecting consumers with verified and vetted professionals online since 2003 and has helped millions of people get the right answers to their life dilemmas. The platform features approximately 12,000 experts across more than 150 categories including health, legal, finance, veterinary, technology, home improvement and more. For more information, visit www.justanswer.com

