Wasted deer near Slate Creek

On the weekend of November 8-9, person(s) entered private property on the west-side of Salmon River near Slate Creek without permission in order to kill a mature mule deer. Only the head, cape, and back straps were retrieved leaving the majority of the animal to waste.

