Steelhead are coming to the Boise River on Nov. 21

Treasure Valley residents, it’s official: You can go ahead and dust off your steelhead fishing gear. Fish are coming to the Boise River on Friday, Nov. 21.

“After two weeks of trapping at Hells Canyon Dam, we have met broodstock needs for the hatchery and have enough steelhead on hand for a stocking event in the Boise River,” said Chris Sullivan, Anadromous Fisheries Coordinator.

Approximately 200 total steelhead will be released into the Boise River at the usual locations:

Glenwood Bridge

Americana Bridge

Below the Broadway Avenue Bridge, behind Boise State University

West Parkcenter Bridge

Barber Park

The fish will be released in equal numbers at these five stocking locations. Fish and Game cannot provide exact stocking times, but generally, it occurs between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Boise River steelhead limits are 2 fish per day, 6 in possession and 20 for the fall season. Though required in other steelhead waters, barbless hooks are not required for Boise River steelhead angling.

In addition to a valid fishing license, anglers looking to fish for one of the hatchery steelhead need a steelhead permit. Permits can be purchased at any Fish and Game office or numerous vendors across the state. Fish and Game's steelhead "e-tag" is available online at gooutoorsidaho.com. The e-tag allows you to buy a steelhead (or salmon) permit online and validate the permit with your smartphone when you catch a fish. Cell coverage is not required.

All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin). Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead. Any steelhead caught by an angler not holding a steelhead permit must immediately be returned to the water, and it is illegal to target steelhead without a steelhead permit.