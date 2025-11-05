Grandeur Peak Celebrates 10-Year Mark of Global Micro Cap Fund

Amy Hu Sunderland, PM

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisors announced that the Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX), celebrated its ten-year anniversary last month. As of October 31, 2025, the Fund was ranked in the top 12% of its Morningstar category over the ten-year period. Launched on October 20, 2015, the Global Micro Cap Fund offers investors a global growth strategy focused on identifying what it considers to be the highest- quality companies in the micro-cap space worldwide.Portfolio Managers Spencer Hackett and Amy Hu Sunderland, CFA, reflected on the Fund’s milestone: “As active managers, we have built our reputation by venturing off the beaten path to uncover unique small companies around the world. The micro-cap universe is vast and constantly evolving with new IPOs. Many of these businesses remain overlooked – especially as the investing world shifts toward passive strategies – creating rich opportunities for those willing to look deeper.”Robert Gardiner, Chairman & Co-Founder, and Guardian Portfolio Manager noted, “The Global Micro Cap Fund has been an essential component in our team-led research process. We turn over every stone to find high-quality, fast-growing companies and create a pipeline of names from our Micro Cap strategy to our Small- and Mid-cap strategies. Over the years, we’ve seen long-term winners from the Global Micro Cap Fund graduate into our other portfolios – an example of the depth of opportunity in this segment of the market.”Driven by a bottom-up, fundamental approach, Grandeur Peak believes having an allocation to Global Growth in the Micro-to Midcap space can be a sound investment strategy in any market. The Global Micro Cap Fund, with its nimble asset base, will continue to be a key part of the firm’s team-based research process.For more details on the strong relative performance of the Global Micro Cap Fund over its first ten years, please visit our website.About Grandeur Peak Global AdvisorsGrandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro- to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###The objective of all the Grandeur Peak Funds is long-term growth of capital.Morningstar Category Ranking: Foreign Small/Mid Growth (Percentile Rank)1-Year: 79% (ranked 88 of 111 funds)3-Year: 73% (ranked 77 of 105 funds)5-Year: 53% (ranked 49 of 92 funds)10-Year: 12% (ranked 9 of 74 funds)Data shows past performance, which is not indicative of future performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance data, visit grandeurpeakglobal.com. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 1-855-377-PEAK (7235). The Advisor may absorbAn investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.Investing in small and micro-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss.Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Northern Lights Distributors LLC and Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. are not affiliated.

