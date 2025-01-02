Grandeur Peak Reopens Mutual Funds

Randy Pearce, CIO, PM

Funds re-opened to all investors as of January 1, 2025

Many small cap markets across the world are priced at attractive discounts relative to their histories and to large cap counterparts.” — Randy, Pearce, CIO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grandeur Peak Global Advisorsannounced that the Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund (GPGOX/GPGIX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (GPIOX/GPIIX), Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (GPEOX/GPEIX), Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (GPROX/GPRIX), Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund (GPMCX), and the Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund (GISOX/GISYX) are re-opened to all investors as of January 1, 2025.Blake Walker, Chief Executive Officer, reflected on the current market: “We look to temporarily reopen the funds for the benefit of our investors when the market gives us a compelling investment opportunity and we have the capacity to take on additional assets. We also believe in ‘eating our own cooking’, so as a firm, we will be adding more of our balance sheet capital into the Funds.”Randy Pearce, Chief Investment Officer, noted that, “Many small cap markets across the world are priced at attractive discounts relative to their histories and to large cap counterparts. We are taking full advantage of this valuation discrepancy as we invest in what we believe are high quality businesses at compelling prices.”Driven by a bottom-up, fundamental approach, Grandeur Peak believes having an allocation to Global Stocks in the Micro-to Midcap space can be a sound investment strategy in any market.For more details, please visit our website About Grandeur Peak Global AdvisorsGrandeur Peak Global Advisors is comprised of a highly seasoned and collaborative research team taking a bottom-up approach to investing using disciplined global screening, rigorous company due diligence, and close attention to valuation to find what we believe to be the best investment opportunities around the world. Our bias is towards micro- to mid-cap companies because we believe we can find faster growth among these firms, and often at better valuations due to the lack of analyst coverage. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC is an employee-owned investment adviser headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.###An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit grandeurpeakglobal.com or call 1-855-377-PEAK (7325). Please read it carefully before investing.Investing in small and micro-cap funds will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in large cap or more diversified funds. Investing in foreign securities entails special risks, such as currency fluctuations and political uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the prospectus. Investments in emerging markets are subject to the same risks as other foreign securities and may be subject to greater risks than investments in foreign countries with more established economies and securities markets. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment loss.For performance information current to the most recent month-end, please call toll-free 1-855-377-PEAK (7235). The Advisor may absorb certain Fund expenses, without which total return would have been lower. Net Expense Ratio reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to through September 1, 2025. A 2% redemption fee will be deducted on fund shares held 60 days or less. Performance data does not reflect this redemption fee or taxes.Grandeur Peak Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC are not affiliated.

