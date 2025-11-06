Goodwin Hospice and Present for You Celebrate Partnership’s 2,000 End-of-Life Doula Visit Milestone

At Present for You, we believe that how we die is part of how we live.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodwin Hospice and Present for You LLC announced a milestone in their two-year collaboration: 2000 end-of-life doula visits to Goodwin Hospice patients and families. The partnership between Goodwin Hospice and Present for You underscores both organizations’ commitment to providing compassionate, whole-person care that supports the emotional, spiritual and psychosocial needs of those at the end of life. This announcement comes as both organizations recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

“Because of our partnership with Present for You, Goodwin Hospice is now the only hospice in Northern Virginia offering end-of-life doula services at no cost to families,” said Beth Klint, Executive Director of Goodwin Hospice.” Doulas bring practical wisdom about the dying process and a calming, non-judgmental presence that our patients want and need. This is what comprehensive hospice care looks like—meeting people where they are, not just with excellent clinical care, but with every source of comfort and support we can offer."

End-of-life doulas are non-medical professionals who specialize in providing companionship and support to individuals and their families during the final stages of life. They offer emotional, spiritual and practical care to create a peaceful and comforting environment for patients and families. Thanks to the generosity of donors to the Goodwin Living Foundation, Goodwin Hospice is able to offer Present for You end-of-life doula support to its patients at no cost.

“This collaboration has been transformational for everyone involved,” said Jane Euler, Co-Founder and Chief Doula of Present for You. “Our doulas help ensure that every patient is seen, heard, and valued as a whole person, not just for their medical needs, but for their story, relationships and humanity. We’re honored to walk alongside Goodwin Hospice in this shared vision of holistic, compassionate care at life’s end.”

About Present for You LLC (presentforyou.co) Present for You LLC is a Delaware public benefit company providing emotional, spiritual, and logistical support to individuals living with serious illness, aging, or approaching the end of life. Through its team of trained serious illness companions and end-of-life doulas, the organization partners with healthcare providers and families to enhance the quality of care, reduce isolation, and help ensure that no one faces life’s final transitions alone.

About Goodwin Living (goodwinliving.org) Goodwin Living™ touches the lives of thousands of people every day through its range of senior living communities in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., specialized health care services, community partnerships and philanthropic endeavors. With a mission to support, honor and uplift the lives of others (specifically older adults and those who care for them), Goodwin Living leads the way in expanding the places and ways we can all thrive and find purpose as we age. Older adults will discover options that meet them where they want to be, and those options are managed and provided by team members who represent more than 70 countries. Goodwin Living has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for seven consecutive years and was recognized nationally as the #13 Top Workplace in the United States by USA Today in 2025. Get more information at GoodwinLiving.org or by following Goodwin Living on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

