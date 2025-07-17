Present For You LLC, Expanding to New York

Compassionate, Human-Centered Care for Serious Illness and End of Life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Present For You, a public benefit company with roots in Virginia and Massachusetts, is expanding to serve New Yorkers. The organization offers an adapted doula model of care centered on compassion, dignity, and presence for individuals and families navigating serious illness, palliative care, and end-of-life transitions.

During deeply personal times of uncertainty, change, and grief, Present For You fills the gaps left by traditional care systems—offering support that eases the burden on both families and overextended professional caregivers. Their services complement those of assisted living communities, nursing facilities, medical providers, hospice agencies, and others, with whom the organization works in close collaboration.

Since its inception in 2022, Present for You has served hundreds of clients at all stages of illness. The company’s Serious Illness Companions and End-of-Life Doulas arrive with an open heart and a beginner's mind—meeting people where they are with emotional, spiritual, and logistical support when such care may not otherwise exist.

Present For You’s client-centered approach spans the full continuum from advance care planning to bedside presence, legacy projects, family respite, and vigil support. The organization will serve New Yorkers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Scott Morgan will lead the New York operation. Scott is a board member of the National End-of-Life Doula Alliance (NEDA). He holds an MPA from NYU and brings 20 years of nonprofit experience, including global health work in Africa and Haiti. A trained End-of-Life Doula, he has volunteered in the hospice unit at Jamaica Medical Center and is driven by the belief that no one should die alone. He shares:

“At Present For You, we believe end-of-life care should be rooted in compassion and human connection. Our goal is to support individuals not only when traditional care systems fall short, but wherever they find themselves in life’s final chapters. Expanding into New York allows us to extend the presence, dignity, and support everyone deserves. We’re honored to bring our doula-led, person-centered care to New York, walking alongside individuals and families with empathy, respect, and focused presence.”

Present For You was founded and is led by a multidisciplinary team deeply committed to compassionate, human-centered care. Jane H. Euler, MS, Chief Doula, holds a Master’s in Palliative Care and is nationally recognized for her leadership and training in serious illness and end-of-life care. Dr. John F. Loughnane, MD, is a practicing physician, board-certified in Hospice and Palliative Care, with deep expertise in end-of-life innovation and policy; he is the co-founder of innovative health organizations that focus on underserved populations. Cody L. Thornton, JD, MUP, is an attorney with a background in business law and healthcare regulation whose perspective is informed by his own doula work.

Present For You LLC is currently accepting inquiries from individuals and institutions. To learn more, visit presentforyou.co or reach out to Scott Morgan at scott@presentforyou.co.

