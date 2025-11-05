iVerify and Cloudflare Complete First DNS Integration in a Mobile Security Offering

iVerify logo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Working together on a large government customer, iVerify and Cloudflare completed a direct integration between iVerify and Cloudflare’s Protective DNS (PDNS) service. The first-of-its-kind integration allows iVerify customer devices to automatically use Cloudflare’s Zero Trust DNS filtering without additional setup.The integration applies Cloudflare’s malicious domain and phishing blocklists at the DNS level on each device, preventing connections to known bad destinations before they occur. Because the DNS lookups are tied to the specific device, iVerify customers can attribute blocked requests back to the device that made them via the zero trust console in Cloudflare. This gives admins the ability to see exactly whose device triggered a block and take follow-up action.Mobile increasingly serves as the initial access point to move laterally into corporate networks as threat actors move around more sophisticated enterprise security solutions deployed on computers and networks and take advantage of the role mobile devices play in authentication. 2024 was mobile’s most active year to date with over 33 million devices hit with malware and unwanted software attacks.“As evident by the slew of recent attacks from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, mobile represents a highly attractive target and potent entry point for bad actors,” said Kris Jones, iVerify CTO. “This integration can serve as both an important early threat prevention tool and provide attribution for incident response and monitoring.”“Mobile has become the forefront of cybersecurity, creating a battlefield in the palm of every employee’s hand. Now a primary initial access vector for attackers, a more aggressive and proactive mobile security strategy is a necessity,” said Corey Mahan, Vice President of Product Management, Cloudflare One, at Cloudflare. “The integration of Cloudflare’s protective DNS and iVerify’s on-device EDR forms a powerful, multi-layered defense that is equipped to safeguard both enterprise and government environments.”To learn more about how iVerify can protect your mobile fleet visit www.iverify.io About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.

