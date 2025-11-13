iVerify and FTI Consulting Announce Partnership To Combat Sophisticated Mobile Malware

FTI Consulting + iVerify

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify Inc., a leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, and FTI Consulting, Inc., a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, today announced a global partnership that will integrate iVerify’s mobile protection into FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity offerings.FTI Consulting serves clients across the business cycle, from proactive risk management to rapid response to crises and dynamic threat environments, providing natural synergy with iVerify’s ability to detect the most advanced threats affecting mobile devices, which are becoming the preferred method of exploitation for threat actors and intelligence gathering thanks to the wealth of data and privilege such devices contain. Adoption of mobile security solutions lags while millions of venture capital and government dollars pour into the commercial spyware market. The partnership with iVerify allows FTI Consulting to provide real-time monitoring and threat detection assurance, which is then paired with FTI Consulting’s crisis response and forensics experts, should a client be targeted.“It’s not surprising FTI Consulting’s experts are early movers to offer mobile-focused solutions that reflect mobile becoming the primary target vector,” said Danny Rogers, iVerify Chief Executive Officer. “Our research shows that among high-risk populations, there are at least 1.5 Pegasus infections per 1,000 phones and that number doesn’t include other spyware strains. We’re thrilled to align ourselves with the prestige of FTI Consulting and help identify these targeted attacks.”“Businesses face increasingly sophisticated and fast-changing threats that are trending toward mobile devices,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “It’s important that our experts have the most advanced arsenal of tools to help clients mitigate and detect these threats as quickly as possible, and the capabilities of iVerify will enhance our mobile security strengths and resources.”To learn more about iVerify or schedule a demo, visit www.iverify.io To learn more about FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice, visit https://www.fticonsulting.com/services/cybersecurity About FTI ConsultingFTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform helps safeguard organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to help ensure every device in the workplace is secure. For more information, please visit: www.iverify.io

