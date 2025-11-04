HP workstations with AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors outperformed comparable Apple systems in benchmark testing

Do more with the HP Z2 Mini G1a Achieve more with the HP ZBook Ultra G1a

The HP Z2 Mini G1a beat the Apple Mac mini and Mac Studio and the HP ZBook Ultra G1a beat the 14" MacBook Pro, according to reports from Principled Technologies

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For modern professionals working with graphics and AI, workstations that can keep up with demanding workloads are a must. Two new hands on benchmarking reports from Principled Technologies, commissioned by HP, demonstrate the performance advantages of HP desktop and mobile workstations with AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors over comparable Apple systems.The desktop workstation report, “Do more with the HP Z2 Mini G1a,” compares the HP Z2 Mini G1a workstation—powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 395—to the Apple Mac mini and Apple Mac Studio. It states, “Across the board, we found that the HP Z2 Mini G1a workstation powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processor delivered superior benchmark scores, indicating that it could boost productivity for everyday tasks and help maximize the impact of AI compared to the Apple systems we tested.”Specific advantages revealed in testing include the following:• Up to 64% better CPU multi core performance• Up to 3.2x the AI performance• Up to 47% better rendering performanceThe mobile workstation report, “Achieve more with the HP ZBook Ultra G1a,” compares two configurations of the 14 inch HP ZBook Ultra G1a Next Gen AI Mobile Workstation PC—powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors—to a 14 inch Apple MacBook Pro with the Apple M4 Pro processor. According to the report, “The HP ZBook Ultra G1a with AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processor demonstrated clear advantages over the Apple MacBook Pro in our testing, offering stronger performance across productivity, graphics, AI, and creative workloads.”Specific advantages revealed in testing include the following:• Up to 67% higher general processor performance• Up to 60% better graphics performance• Up to 26x stronger AI inference performanceTo learn more about the ways that the HP Z2 Mini G1a and the HP ZBook Ultra G1a can meet the requirements of demanding workloads, read the desktop workstation report at https://facts.pt/K54jasw or the mobile workstation report at https://facts.pt/15Y7MvY About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

