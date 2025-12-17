New Principled Technologies (PT) study explores the IT device management experience in an Intune environment

Streamline common device management tasks with AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered Dell Pro AI PCs Infographic: Streamline common device management tasks with AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered Dell Pro AI PCs Video: Streamline device management tasks with AMD and Dell

PT found that Dell Pro AI PCs with AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors were simple to manage and offered OOB management comparable to Intel vPro.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From an end-user perspective, upgrading to new AMD Ryzen AI PRO processor-powered Dell Pro AI PCs has the potential to help enhance productivity, enable on-device data analysis, and open the door to built-in AI-powered features. But what about security concerns and endpoint management? PT compared the IT experience when completing common device management tasks on AMD Ryzen PRO processor-powered Dell Pro AI PCs versus Intel vPro processor-powered devices.PT evaluated out-of-band (OOB) management capabilities through the AMD Management Console and the Intel EMA console and MeshCommander. The PT report concludes that, “The AMD PRO platform is feature rich and provides similar functionality to the Intel vPro platform in the common management tasks we performed.”PT also compared hands-on time and effort for admins using the Dell and HP Intune partner portals and Lenovo integrations and utilities for software deployment and BIOS policy configuration tasks using in-band management tools. Key takeaways from this section of the report include:• For the Dell AI PC, PT accomplished both tasks within the Dell Management Portal• connected to Intune.• For the HP AI PC, PT deployed a BIOS policy through HP’s Intune partner portal. To deploy software, PT had to download HP Support Assistant through the HP website, package it, and deploy it through Intune.• For the Lenovo AI PC, software deployment was faster because Lenovo Commercial Vantage is an app IT can download from Microsoft Store that allows admins to skip signing into Intune. However, PT had to manually deploy a BIOS policy using software they downloaded from Lenovo and published to Intune.Additionally, PT measured the time and effort an IT admin could expect when using Dell Management Portal for Intune instead of a manual approach. Their report notes, “We calculate that companies can dramatically reduce the admin load when they incorporate Dell Management tools into their daily routines.”For more information on these findings, read the full report at https://facts.pt/4hmAtB7 , get the top-level results from the infographic at https://facts.pt/YI3tPn0 , and watch the video at https://facts.pt/Q8BWcdE About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

