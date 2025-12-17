PT study shows that Snapdragon X processor-powered Dell laptops can balance strong performance and long battery life

Get stronger app performance unplugged with Snapdragon X Plus processor-powered laptops Give your team the freedom to work from anywhere with a Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor‑powered laptop For performance and flexibility on the go, choose the Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor-powered Dell Latitude 7455

In testing, Dell Latitude laptops featuring Snapdragon X processors outperformed Intel Lunar Lake-based systems in unplugged performance and battery life

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today’s workforce values flexibility to work from their desks, their couches, the coffee shop down the block, or airport lounges. Selecting laptops built to meet the demands of mobile workers can help them be more productive throughout their workday, even when they aren’t plugged in. Principled Technologies (PT) tested a series of Snapdragon X processor-powered Dell Latitude laptops with different core counts and compared them to Intel Lunar Lake processor-based counterparts in both unplugged performance and battery life. The comparisons tested include:• Dell Latitude 5455 with Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors vs. HP EliteBook 8 G1i 14" with Intel Core Ultra 5 228V (Lunar Lake) processor• Dell Latitude 7455 with Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor vs. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 with Intel Core Ultra 7 268V vPro (Lunar Lake) processor• Dell Latitude 7455 with Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor vs. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 with Intel Core Ultra 7 268V vPro (Lunar Lake) processorAcross all three comparisons, the Snapdragon X processor-powered laptops offered stronger unplugged performance across a range of performance benchmarks and delivered significantly longer battery life than the tested competitors.According to the report with the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor comparison:“Organizations looking to standardize on a new system to refresh their laptop fleet would do well to choose a Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor-powered laptop like the Dell Latitude 5455 we tested, which demonstrated clear advantages in both unplugged productivity performance and battery life compared to the Lunar Lake processor-based HP EliteBook8 G1i 14" laptop.Because it delivered superior benchmark results on both demanding rendering tasks and real-world apps while unplugged, the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor-powered laptop could offer end users a more responsive, productive experience, even when they can’t be plugged in. These performance gains plus multiple additional hours of battery life make it a compelling choice for organizations seeking reliable, high-performing laptops for their mobile workforce. By choosing a device that excels in efficiency and endurance, businesses can empower their employees to stay productive and connected wherever they choose to work.”The study comparing the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor found:“Across the benchmarks we tested, the Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor-powered laptop offered stronger performance on productivity apps while working unplugged and also delivered significantly longer battery life than the Lunar Lake-based system. This balance of strong unplugged performance and lengthy battery life can help give your team the flexibility they need to be productive from wherever their workdays take them.”Finally, the report showcasing the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor notes:“While operating on battery power alone, the Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor-powered Dell Latitude 7455 consistently outperformed the Intel Lunar Lake processor-based system we tested across a range of productivity benchmarks. The Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor-powered laptop delivered higher scores in multi-core and single-core processing, Microsoft 365 productivity, and overall system responsiveness. It also provided significantly longer battery life and greater battery efficiency, particularly during demanding tasks such as extended videoconferencing sessions.”To learn more, read the full reports at https://facts.pt/dTfnlD8 (8-core), https://facts.pt/WaqsBQt (10-core), and https://facts.pt/9oIvmvc (12-core).About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

