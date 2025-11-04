Finding Connection in a Chaotic World: The Legacy of Dr. Pieter Noomen

In a world where headlines can feel overwhelming, the search for joy and meaningful connection is more urgent than ever. Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Existing is the same as being an expression of love. … The shortest way to say this is 'all is love.' Or even more correctly, 'love is all.'” — The late psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world full of uncertainty — climate crises, global conflicts, job instability and the constant pressures of modern life — it can feel impossible to find peace, joy or connection. Yet the late Dr. Pieter Noomen believed that love and happiness are always within reach, no matter the circumstances.

Dr. Noomen, a theologian, psychotherapist and advocate for emotional wellness, dedicated his life to helping people discover the profound truth that life itself is rooted in love. His teachings, now freely available on www.wordsforall.org, show that joy is not something people must chase; it is already inside every person.

“All in life are emotionally self-sufficient, as all possess a joy as standard equipment,” Dr. Noomen wrote.

He further explained that life and love are inseparable:

“Life starts with fulfillment; it starts with love. Everything after that is actually 'extra'. You, too, can start with My happy closeness whenever you wish to engage in loving.”

Dr. Noomen’s insights were drawn from his extensive interactions with a deity he refers to as “I AM,” as well as his studies in theology and pastoral psychology, his years as a senior minister, and his work in psychotherapy and mental health. Though he passed away in 2019, his writings (www.wordsforall.org) continue to inspire and guide people seeking clarity, connection and hope.

Religious or not, anyone can benefit from Dr. Noomen’s perspective. His website houses a vast collection of reflections and conversations that encourage readers to reconnect with their own capacity for love, resilience and happiness.

“Life is love. Living equals loving,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “Existing is the same as being an expression of love. … The shortest way to say this is 'all is love.' Or even more correctly, 'love is all.' Love was before all! It accounts for what exists and takes up space; it functions as the universe. It, therefore, accounts for all of our world.”

About Dr. Pieter Noomen

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice.

