Ten years after the Paris Agreement, the super-rich are widening the emissions gap and putting world on track for catastrophe

In response to the UNEP Emissions Gap Report published today, Nafkote Dabi, Climate Policy Lead at Oxfam, said:

“Just days before global leaders arrive in Brazil for COP30, this report is a blaring siren calling for greater climate action.

“Since the Paris Agreement, the richest 1% have used up more than twice the carbon budget of the poorest half of humanity. This inequality is more than unjust—it’s deadly. The extreme emissions of the richest people and countries are burning through the little remaining the amount of CO2 that can be emitted while avoiding climate disaster. Meanwhile, the poorest communities suffer the most devastating impacts.

“Governments cannot close the emissions gap without slashing the carbon footprint of the super-rich and addressing extreme inequality. COP30 must be a turning point. Global leaders must cut the emissions of the richest, tax rich polluters and their profits, and deliver a just transition—one that creates decent green jobs, builds resilient economies, and puts people and planet before profit.”