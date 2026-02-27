Space Force Association Announces Call for Submissions: Special Edition of Spacepower Magazine Commemorating America 250

The milestone edition, Spacepower at 300 Years, will explore the future of spacepower and the national security space enterprise.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announces a call for submissions for a special commemorative edition of Spacepower Magazine in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. This milestone edition, titled Spacepower at 300 Years, will explore the future of spacepower and the national security space enterprise as the nation looks ahead to its 300th anniversary.This special edition will examine how the vision, innovation, and leadership of the national security space community, particularly within the United States Space Force and the U.S. Department of War, have shaped the space domain and established the foundation for future success.Contributors are encouraged to submit forward-looking articles that connect historical achievements in space with the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.Selected submissions will be published in a commemorative print edition of Spacepower Magazine scheduled for release in July 2026, as well as in a digital edition distributed to SFA members and the broader space community. This dual-format publication will highlight diverse perspectives from across the national security, civil, commercial, and academic space sectors.Suggested topics include the future of spacepower and national security strategy; the organization of space activities across the U.S. government; space warfighting in 2076 and beyond; commercial and allied partnerships; emerging technologies; workforce development; and sustaining U.S. leadership in an increasingly contested space domain.Full details, including how to submit ideas and completed articles, as well as editorial guidelines, are available here . The deadline for article and media submissions is May 1, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.