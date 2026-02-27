Space Force Association Announces Call for Submissions: Special Edition of Spacepower Magazine Commemorating America 250

The milestone edition, Spacepower at 300 Years, will explore the future of spacepower and the national security space enterprise.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) announces a call for submissions for a special commemorative edition of Spacepower Magazine in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. This milestone edition, titled Spacepower at 300 Years, will explore the future of spacepower and the national security space enterprise as the nation looks ahead to its 300th anniversary.

This special edition will examine how the vision, innovation, and leadership of the national security space community, particularly within the United States Space Force and the U.S. Department of War, have shaped the space domain and established the foundation for future success.
Contributors are encouraged to submit forward-looking articles that connect historical achievements in space with the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Selected submissions will be published in a commemorative print edition of Spacepower Magazine scheduled for release in July 2026, as well as in a digital edition distributed to SFA members and the broader space community. This dual-format publication will highlight diverse perspectives from across the national security, civil, commercial, and academic space sectors.

Suggested topics include the future of spacepower and national security strategy; the organization of space activities across the U.S. government; space warfighting in 2076 and beyond; commercial and allied partnerships; emerging technologies; workforce development; and sustaining U.S. leadership in an increasingly contested space domain.

Full details, including how to submit ideas and completed articles, as well as editorial guidelines, are available here. The deadline for article and media submissions is May 1, 2026.

About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

