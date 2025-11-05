Longwood Truck Center Celebrates 21 Years of Serving Florida's Commercial Vehicle Community

Longwood Truck Center Used and off-lease trucks

Family-Owned Dealership Marks Two Decades of Excellence in Commercial Vehicle Sales and Service

Twenty-one years ago, we set out with a simple mission: to help Florida businesses succeed by providing them with reliable commercial vehicles backed by honest service.” — Robert A. Russo

SANDFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longwood Truck Center , Central Florida's premier commercial vehicle dealership, is proud to celebrate 21 years of providing businesses across the state with quality commercial vehicles and exceptional customer service. Since opening its doors in 2004, the family-owned company has grown from a local dealer to one of Florida's most trusted sources for commercial transportation solutions, earning a 5-star rating on Google and maintaining an A+ BBB rating since 2011."Twenty-one years ago, we set out with a simple mission: to help Florida businesses succeed by providing them with reliable commercial vehicles backed by honest service," said Robert A. Russo, President of Longwood Truck Center. "Today, we're honored to have served thousands of customers and built lasting relationships throughout the state. Many of our clients have purchased 30 or more vehicles from us over the years, which speaks to the trust we've earned."Leading Florida's Used and Off-Lease Truck MarketLocated at 4215 S. Orlando Drive in Sanford, Longwood Truck Center has built its reputation on maintaining one of Florida's largest inventories of used and off-lease trucks . The dealership specializes in a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles, including box trucks, step vans, cargo vans, cutaway vans, flatbeds, and utility trucks, serving businesses throughout the United States. With nationwide and international shipping capabilities, Longwood Truck Center extends its reach far beyond Central Florida, delivering quality commercial vehicles to customers across the country and abroad. Strategic relationships within the commercial leasing industry enable the company to secure quality vehicles as soon as they come off corporate lease programs, providing customers with well-maintained options at competitive prices. Whether serving small delivery services purchasing their first vehicle or fleet managers adding to established operations, the dealership's team brings over 50 years of combined experience to help match each business with the right commercial vehicle. As an authorized dealer for Budget Truck Sales Center, Longwood Truck Center offers customers access to premium off-lease inventory backed by transparent sales processes and comprehensive vehicle history documentation. The company's customer-first approach has resulted in numerous loyal clients across industries including logistics, delivery services, moving companies, food and catering operations, utility services, and mobile businesses throughout Central Florida and beyond.Comprehensive Box Truck Repair and Customization ServicesBeyond vehicle sales, Longwood Equipment and Lift Gate Center distinguishes itself through professional Box Truck Repairs and customization services performed on-site at their Sanford facility. The company's fabrication department provides complete box truck repair solutions, including wood floor replacement, structural repairs, roll-up door installation and repair, and custom modifications to meet specific business needs. As an authorized dealer for Tommy Gate, Dhollandia, and Maxon hydraulic lift-gates, the dealership maintains over 150 lift gates in stock, all backed by a 2-year warranty, ensuring customers can get their vehicles equipped and operational quickly. This full-service approach means customers can purchase a vehicle and have it fully customized and road-ready without coordinating between multiple vendors. The repair facility serves not only vehicles purchased from Longwood Truck Center but also provides maintenance and repair services for commercial vehicle owners throughout Florida who need expert box truck repairs. From minor repairs to complete box rebuilds, the experienced technicians ensure commercial vehicles meet safety standards while maximizing operational lifespan. This commitment to comprehensive service—combining quality used truck sales with expert repair and customization capabilities—has become a cornerstone of the company's success over 21 years.Looking AheadAs Longwood Truck Center embarks on its 22nd year, the company remains committed to adapting to the evolving commercial vehicle landscape while maintaining the personalized service that has been its hallmark. With the continued growth of e-commerce and delivery services increasing demand for commercial vehicles, the dealership is well-positioned to serve Florida's expanding business community."Our success is measured not just in vehicles sold, but in the businesses we've helped grow," added Adriana M. Russo, Director. "We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and supporting Florida businesses for many years to come."For more information about Longwood Truck Center's inventory, repair services, or to schedule a visit, contact the dealership at their Sanford location or visit their website.About Longwood Truck CenterFounded in 2004 and incorporated in 2006, Longwood Truck Center is a family-owned commercial vehicle dealership serving businesses throughout Florida. Specializing in used and off-lease trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles, the company offers comprehensive sales and service solutions, including vehicle customization, lift gate installation, and box truck repairs. With a 5-star Google rating, A+ BBB accreditation, and decades of combined industry experience, Longwood Truck Center is committed to customer satisfaction and helping Florida businesses succeed.Contact:Longwood Truck Center 4215 S. Orlando Drive (US-17/92) Sanford, FL 32773Phone: (407) 260-5229 Website: https://www.longwoodtruckcenter.com/

