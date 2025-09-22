L&L Forklift Celebrates 24 Years Serving South Florida Forklift Rentals Market

L&L Forklift & Equipment Repair, Inc. L & L Forklift Logo Forklifts for rentals and sales

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L&L Forklift & Equipment Repair, Inc. celebrates 24 years of serving South Florida businesses with comprehensive material handling solutions from their expanded 17,000 square foot Hialeah facility.Since opening its doors in 2001, the family-owned company has grown to maintain an impressive fleet of over 137 forklifts and more than $3 million worth of inventory, positioning itself as a leading provider of Forklift Rentals throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Key West counties. The milestone anniversary highlights the company's commitment to supporting local businesses with reliable, same-day material handling solutions."Our growth over the past two decades reflects the trust South Florida businesses have placed in us," said a company representative. "From our humble beginnings, we've expanded our capabilities to meet the diverse needs of warehouses, distribution centers, and logistics operations across the region."The company's comprehensive service portfolio includes flexible rental options ranging from daily to monthly terms, addressing the varying needs of businesses requiring temporary or seasonal material handling equipment. Their Used Forklift Sales division offers thoroughly inspected pre-owned equipment with warranty protection, providing cost-effective solutions for companies looking to purchase rather than rent.L&L Forklift's technical expertise spans all major forklift brands and fuel types, including propane, gas, and diesel models. Their mobile repair service ensures minimal downtime for customers, while their Forklift Repairs department provides both emergency breakdown response and preventative maintenance programs. The company stocks OEM and aftermarket parts, batteries, chargers, and safety equipment to support immediate repair needs.The 17,000 square foot facility expansion enables L&L Forklift to house its growing inventory while providing enhanced service capabilities. The company's bilingual staff serves the diverse South Florida business community, offering personalized service that larger national chains often cannot match.About L&L Forklift & Equipment Repair, Inc.Founded in 2001, L&L Forklift & Equipment Repair, Inc. is a family-owned business specializing in forklift sales, rentals, and repair services throughout South Florida. Operating from their Hialeah facility, the company serves Miami-Dade, Broward, and Key West counties with mobile repair services, flexible rental programs, and quality used equipment sales. The company maintains over 137 forklifts and $3 million in inventory to support immediate customer needs. L&L Forklift offers warranties, including one-year coverage on engines and transmissions, and 60-day warranties on repairs and services.Media Contact:L&L Forklift & Equipment Repair, Inc.329 W 75th PlaceHialeah, FL 33014Phone: (786) 357-9796Website: www.forkliftluis.com

