Joel Steele Shares Step-by-Step Guide to Personal Transformation

Author and entrepreneur Joel Steele discovered how to “flip the switch” that unlocked his potential, and now, he shares his hard-won insight with readers.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Before turning 25, Joel Steele had already faced jail, bankruptcy and a near-death experience. Instead of being defined by those setbacks, he transformed them into stepping stones — a journey that ultimately led him to professional success and even an NBA championship ring.

And now, he’s paying it forward. Literally. Steele will personally donate $1 million to charity if he sells one million copies of his new book, Life Switch: How to Experience the Power of Living ON.

In it, Steele traces his candid story of resilience and reinvention. Blending unflinching personal narrative with practical advice, he reveals strategies for unlocking potential, rediscovering passion and transforming adversity into purposeful opportunity.

Life Switch serves as a roadmap for readers seeking change, offering guidance on how to “flip the switch” and fully engage with life’s possibilities. Steele’s journey illustrates that fulfillment is not a matter of luck but of mindset and action.

To underscore his commitment to giving back, Steele has pledged to donate $1 million to charity if Life Switch reaches one million copies sold. For Steele, the pledge reflects more than a sales goal — it’s a statement about the ripple effect of positive change.

“When people flip their switch, they don’t just change their own lives,” Steele said. “They impact their families, their communities, and ultimately, the world. This pledge is my way of sparking more positive light in this world.”

About the Author

Joel Steele is a financial expert, entrepreneur and co-owner of a successful financial firm with more than 20 years of experience helping individuals build wealth and well-being. Beyond his professional achievements, he values his roles as husband, father and mentor above all else.

Steele’s journey — from massive setbacks to personal reinvention and professional success — fuels his mission to inspire others. He is part of the ownership group of the Grand Rapids Gold, the G-League affiliate of the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets, and has spoken to thousands nationwide on topics ranging from fitness to finance, to personal growth.

For more information, please visit www.BookJoelSteele.com, or find him on Instagram (lifeswitchofficial) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joel-steele-9685888/.

Life Switch: How to Experience the Power of Living ON by Discovering Your Potential, Passion, and Purpose

Publisher: Amplify Publishing

Release Date: October 21, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8891384255

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Life-Switch-Experience-Discovering-Potential/dp/B0FGZD1V1N

