Arcturis and Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust Enter Strategic Partnership

Arcturis and Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust sign multi-year strategic partnership

Long-term agreement to focus on generation of regulatory grade real-world datasets to advance drug development and adoption of innovative medicines

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcturis, the UK leader in the curation of deep, multi-modal data to support the development of precision medicines, announces the continuing expansion of its Real-World Data Network (”RWD Network”) through the signing of a multi-year strategic partnership with Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust (“Royal Berkshire”).

Royal Berkshire is one of the largest general hospital trusts in the UK serving a population of approximately one million people and providing a wide range of clinical services across multiple disease areas including oncology, haematology, cardiology, metabolic, neurology and respiratory illness. This strategic partnership will combine the clinical expertise of Royal Berkshire with the advanced real-world data curation and regulatory-grade real-world evidence generation capabilities at Arcturis to support the development and adoption of new therapies.

Royal Berkshire is the latest NHS trust to join the Arcturis’ RWD Network, with this expanding network drawing on partnerships with multiple individual NHS hospitals and research organisations in the UK to provide unparalleled access to diverse and enriched sources of real-world data across all therapeutic areas. Real-world evidence insights generated from the RWD Network are used to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies to improve outcomes for patients.

Arcturis’ real-world data and evidence expertise in oncology is further enhanced by this strategic partnership as it will leverage the Berkshire Cancer Centre, a leading facility in the delivery of comprehensive cancer treatment and cutting-edge clinical research located at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. The centre’s multidisciplinary teams and deployment of advanced technologies ensures the highest quality of oncology patient data is collected and through the RWD Network, this data will be available for contributing towards the generation of valuable real-world evidence insights.

Alex Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Arcturis, commented, “Welcoming Royal Berkshire into our growing network of NHS partners maintains the momentum in the expansion of our RWD Network through the year. The partnership will enhance the depth and quality of our precision real-world data across all disease areas, with particular expertise and innovation being added in oncology by the Berkshire Cancer Centre. We look forward to working with the team at Royal Berkshire to curate regulatory grade datasets that can be used to drive innovation in medical research through supporting the development and adoption of potential life-saving therapies.”

Dr Janet Lippett, Chief medical Officer at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said, “We are excited to join the Arcturis Real-World Data Network at a time when advances in technology and data science are aligning with progressive national policy and governance to accelerate healthcare innovation. Our collaboration harnesses the power of patient data to drive breakthroughs in drug development, all within a rigorous regulatory and ethical framework that protects every patient’s privacy. A key milestone in this partnership is the initiation of a two-year Arcturis-sponsored fellowship programme within our trust’s Health Data Institute. Through this initiative, we will appoint an Arcturis Clinical Data Engineer to strengthen our collaboration and introduce innovative data science techniques that will support the development of our Health Data Institute. We are looking forward to working with the Arcturis team and bring meaningful improvement to treatment outcomes for our patients.”

About Arcturis

Arcturis is the UK leader in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies. Our unique access to real-time, deeply enriched health data in the UK covers all therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The regulatory grade data insights we generate supports the development and adoption of new medicines to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.arcturisdata.com.

