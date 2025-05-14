Arcturis and University College London Hospitals Enter Strategic Partnership

Arcturis specialises in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data across drug research

Multi-year agreement to focus on generation of regulatory grade real-world datasets to advance development and adoption of new medicines

Arcturis has a track record of working with NHS trusts across the UK to help them to develop regulatory grade research datasets that when combined can deliver meaningful benefits for patients.” — Tim Jaggard Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer at UCLH

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcturis, the UK leader in the curation of deep, multi-modal data to support the development of precision medicines, announces the signing of a long-term strategic partnership with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (“UCLH”) to continue the expansion of its Real-World Data Network (“RWD Network”).

UCLH, a global leader in clinical research and digital health, provides treatment to over one million patients per year across a network of six hospital sites serving a total population of over 1.3 million people. With a global reputation for high-quality patient care and medical research, UCLH has a focus and expertise across a wider range of indications including oncology, neurology, cardiology and metabolic disease.

The formation of this partnership sees UCLH becoming part of Arcturis’ expanding RWD Network following the recent signing of agreements with other NHS trusts and research organisations. The Arcturis RWD Network is a Health Research Authority approved research database that draws on partnerships with multiple individual NHS hospitals and research organisations to provide unparalleled access to diverse and enriched sources of real-world data that is representative of the UK population. The research database generates real-world evidence insights to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies to improve outcomes for patients.

This strategic partnership with UCLH will enable Arcturis to work with UCLH’s world leading clinicians and researchers to develop disease specific real-world datasets from anonymised patient data and to generate advanced insights to improve healthcare.

Alex Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Arcturis commented, “I am delighted to enter this long-term partnership with University College London Hospitals, one of the UK’s most prestigious NHS trusts who are at the forefront of delivering outstanding clinical care and medical research for the benefit of patients.

“The addition of UCLH to our Real-World Data Network builds on our recent momentum as we expand our ability to curate deep, highly enriched multi-modal health data that is representative of the UK population. These curated, regulatory-grade health data are used by Arcturis to generate precision

insights to support a range of activities from regulatory health technology appraisals through to post approval safety studies.”

Tim Jaggard, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer at UCLH added, “We are thrilled to partner with Arcturis at this time when the capabilities of technology, medicine and data science are advancing at speed. Arcturis has a track record of working with NHS trusts and research organisations across the UK to help them to develop regulatory grade research datasets that when combined can deliver meaningful benefits for patients. This partnership will enable us to use UCLH’s extensive clinical expertise and patient data to contribute to the development of new medicines that can make a genuine impact on patient lives.”

