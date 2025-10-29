Apriem Advisors Makes Estate Planning Fast, Affordable, and Accessible Nationwide

Your Family's Multigenerational Wealth Management Team Your Family's Multigenerational Wealth Management Firm

Apriem Advisors launches fast, affordable digital Estate Planning Services with Wealth.com, making wills, trusts & healthcare directives accessible nationwide.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apriem Advisors, an award-winning fiduciary wealth management firm, announced the launch of its new Estate Planning Services in partnership with Wealth.com, offering a faster, more affordable alternative to traditional estate planning.This new service provides individuals and families across the U.S. with the ability to create a trust, will, and advanced healthcare directive—all through a secure, technology-driven platform that is designed for completion in as little as one hour*, depending on complexity.“Estate planning is essential, yet for too long it’s been out of reach for many people due to high costs and time-consuming processes,” said Rhonda Ducote, AIF, President & CEO of Apriem Advisors . “By leveraging Wealth.com’s technology and subsidizing costs, we’re making high-quality estate planning available to more families at a fraction of the traditional price.”A full estate plan is priced at $1,500 for Apriem clients and $2,500 for non-clients, while estate plan addendums are available for $550 for clients and $750 for non-clients. Optional services such as mobile notary or attorney consultations are available for an additional fee.Apriem’s collaboration with Wealth.com, an independent third-party platform, helps ensure that every plan meets stringent legal standards while offering the speed and convenience of a modern digital experience.“This partnership brings together the best of both worlds—technology and trusted fiduciary guidance,” added Ducote. “Estate planning shouldn’t be intimidating or reserved for the wealthy. Everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes from having their wishes clearly documented.”The launch underscores Apriem Advisors’ ongoing commitment to simplifying comprehensive financial planning and providing clients with the tools to take meaningful action toward long-term financial security.About Apriem AdvisorsFounded in 1998, Apriem Advisors is an independent, fiduciary wealth management firm headquartered in Irvine, California. The firm provides customized wealth management and investment management services to individuals, families, and institutions nationwide. Apriem was recently named RIA Team of the Year by InvestmentNews for its innovative client service and holistic planning approach.About Wealth.comWealth.com is the premier digital estate planning platform built to modernize how individuals and advisors create, manage, and maintain estate plans. Designed by estate attorneys and technology experts, Wealth.com simplifies a historically complex process while maintaining full legal compliance in all 50 states.Disclosures:*Assumes all necessary information is complete and available; actual timelines may vary based on client-specific circumstances.Apriem Advisors has partnered with Wealth.com, an independent platform for estate planning services. These rates reflect coordination services only and do not include legal advice. Additional services through Wealth.com, such as attorney consultations or document delivery, may incur separate fees billed directly by Wealth.com. Apriem Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. All legal questions or final reviews must be addressed with Wealth.com’s representatives or a licensed attorney retained by the Client.Advisory services are offered through Apriem Advisors, a registered investment adviser with the SEC. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and Apriem may only provide advice in jurisdictions where properly registered or exempt.For a full list of awards and disclosures, visit: https://www.apriem.com/disclosures/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.