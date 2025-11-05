DailyPay Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”DailyPay enables employees to access their earned pay before payday, giving them greater control and flexibility over their finances. By providing this On-Demand Pay option, employers of all sizes and across all industries can help their workforce build financial wellness while strengthening the employer-employee relationship. DailyPay's platform delivers measurable results for employers. The service helps improve recruitment, retention, and workplace satisfaction.“To be named an Inc. Power Partner is an honor that validates our commitment to creating systemic change,” says Nelson Chai, Chief Executive Officer at DailyPay. “This recognition confirms that DailyPay is the trusted enterprise platform empowering forward-thinking companies to solve one of the most pressing challenges in the future of work: employee financial stability. We don't just offer a benefit; we are the compliant and scalable infrastructure that drives measurable increases in engagement and retention for our clients.”DailyPay was named to Inc. 2024 Best In Business List in recognition of its impact on businesses and society at large.For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees’ financial health. Our open technology platform can deliver instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life’s moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com Media Contacts:Samantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.comJulia Carrjulia.carr@dailypay.com

