DailyPay Ranked Number 229 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 351% Revenue Growth to its Industry-Leading On-Demand Pay Solution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, today announced it ranked 229 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. DailyPay grew 351% during this period.DailyPay’s Chief Executive Officer, Nelson Chai, credits the clients who are providing their workforce with an essential workplace benefit that help improve their financial wellbeing with the company’s 350% revenue growth. Chai said, "As the most adopted benefit after healthcare , DailyPay is actively empowering employees with achieving financial wellness everyday. We are honored to be named on the Deloitte Fast 500™ for a second year in a row, validating our devotion to providing innovative solutions to the everyday problems hardworking employees face.”“This year’s rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. “More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).About DailyPayDailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees’ financial health. Our open technology platform can deliver instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life’s moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press Media Contacts:Samantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.comJulia Carrjulia.carr@dailypay.com*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.