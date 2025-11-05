Conscious Discipline & Florida A&M Partner to Host Transformative Conference for Educators & Community Leaders

Excellence, Thriving in Unity, building emotionally safe, connected, and resilient learning environments. Conscious Discipline Partnering with FAMU, amplifying voices & experiences, creating inclusive and transformative educational spaces. The conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect, reflect, and grow as leaders and learners.

Conscious Discipline with Excellence: Thriving in Unity celebrates culturally responsive education, recognizing behavior as the language of communication.

There is power in one: One Person. One Powerful Shift. One Transformed Community.” — Kenedria "Keke" Thurman

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious Discipline , a leading provider of adult-first, brain-based self-regulation and trauma-responsive practices, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU) for the annual Conscious Discipline with Excellence Conference, held at the Hampton Inn & Suites Tallahassee Capitol – University.This year’s theme, Thriving in Unity, celebrates the power of culturally responsive education and leadership when rooted in the perspective that all behavior is communication. The conference is designed to empower educators, pre-service teachers, educational leaders, and community change-makers with tools to build emotionally safe, connected, and resilient learning environments with children and students who exhibit developing skills—especially in historically marginalized communities.Attendees will engage with Conscious Discipline Certified Instructors and leading experts in educational leadership, including Conscious Discipline’s creator, Dr. Becky Bailey, Rozlyn Grant, Tanyelle L. Hannah, and Angela Shelton. Through interactive workshops and keynote sessions, participants will explore the Conscious Discipline Brain State Model©, executive functioning skills, and strategies for fostering emotional literacy, social development, academic achievement and lasting connections.“Partnering with FAMU, a premier historically Black university, allows us to amplify voices and experiences that are vital to creating inclusive and transformative educational spaces,” said Dr. Becky Bailey, founder of Conscious Discipline.The conference offers a unique opportunity for attendees to connect, reflect, and grow as leaders and learners.Event Details:📅 December 4–6, 2025📍 Hampton Inn & Suites Tallahassee Capitol – University🔗 Register and learn more:For media inquiries, please contact:

