Conscious Discipline Takes the Stage at NAEYC: Four Certified Instructors to Share Transformative Insights

The largest gathering of early childhood educators worldwide, where innovation meets inspiration, and the most pressing challenges meet compassionate solutions.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s NAEYC Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida promises to be a powerful gathering of early childhood education professionals, and Conscious Discipline is proud to announce that four Certified Instructors will be presenting at breakout sessions that speak directly to the heart of what matters most in education today: adult-first self-regulation, child/student behavior, leadership culture, and teacher retention.Jill Molli, Dr. Jenny Barkac, Jenny Spencer, and Dr. Valerie Parker will bring their unique voices, experiences, and expertise to the national stage. Their sessions will offer practical tools, inspiring stories, and research-backed strategies that empower educators to create safe, connected, and emotionally intelligent learning environments.Whether you’re a classroom teacher, administrator, specialist or caregiver, these sessions will offer something invaluable: an out-pouring of support and a clear path forward.-- Why Conscious Discipline at NAEYC Matters --The NAEYC Annual Conference is the largest gathering of early childhood educators in the world. It’s a space where innovation meets inspiration, and where the most pressing challenges in education are met with bold, compassionate solutions.Conscious Discipline is honored to be part of this movement. As an adults-first, brain-based approach, Conscious Discipline equips adults with the tools to regulate themselves, build connection with others, and model the skills children need to thrive. It’s not a program—it’s a mindset shift and a leadership framework rooted in safety and connection.The inclusion of four Certified Instructors at this year’s conference signals a growing recognition of the power of adult-first transformation in early childhood settings.-- Meet the Presenters --Jill Molli: Champion of Connection and Practical ApplicationJill Molli brings decades of experience in education, coaching, and family engagement. Known for her down-to-earth style and deep understanding of real-world classroom dynamics, Jill’s sessions are always packed with practical strategies and heartfelt stories.At NAEYC, Jill’s session titled, “Revitalizing the Classroom: Wellness and Cultural Shifts to Combat Teacher Turnover” will focus on clearly identifying the systemic issues preventing teacher wellness and retention. Then, in actionable steps, she will outline exactly what can be done to make a positive shift. Participants will leave with the confidence and direct applications needed to ensure professional and wellness success.“Connection isn’t a soft skill—it’s the foundation of learning,” Jill often says. Her work helps educators move from reactive discipline to proactive connection, one moment at a time.Dr. Jenny Barkac: Bridging Neuroscience and Early Childhood PracticeDr. Jenny Barkac is a former professor, early childhood educator, and Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor who specializes in the neuroscience of behavior and regulation. Her sessions are known for blending research with relatable stories and actionable tools.At NAEYC, Dr. Barkac’s session titled, “Transforming Leadership Culture and Climate with Executive Skills Strengths” will focus on assessing strengths and areas of growth with adults first to build capacity for educators to respond calmly and effectively in times of conflict and stress. She’ll also explore how adult regulation is the key to unlocking student potential.“When we understand the brain, we stop asking ‘What’s wrong with this child?’ and start asking "What does this child need?" Dr. Barkac’s work helps educators shift from judgment to curiosity—and from control to connection.Jenny Spencer: Leading with Heart in Early Childhood ClassroomsJenny Spencer is a passionate advocate for early childhood educators and an expert at translating Conscious Discipline principles into everyday classroom practice. Her sessions are warm, engaging, and filled with strategies that educators can use immediately.At NAEYC, Jenny’s session titled, “Growing Leaders: Building a Stronger Workforce Through Mentoring” will focus on how building an ongoing mentorship program will foster a positive school culture, retain staff and develop capable leaders within your team, providing a vital support system for the entire school community. She’ll share an outline of how to start a mentoring program in your own center that will assist with onboarding and skill building through intentional practices.“Children learn best when they feel safe,” Jenny says. “And safety starts with us—the adults.” Her session will empower educators to become the calm in the storm and the connection children need to thrive.Dr. Valerie Parker: Equity, Empowerment, and the Power of PerspectiveDr. Valerie Parker is a former assistant principal, NAACP Education Committee member, and Conscious Discipline Certified Instructor whose work focuses on dismantling the School to Prison Pipeline through adult-first transformation and cultural responsiveness.At NAEYC, Dr. Parker’s session titled, “Using Conscious Discipline and Culturally Responsive Teaching Practices to Dismantle the School to Prison Pipeline Phenomenon” will focus on how to equip early childhood educators and administrators with strategies to meet the needs of all children through culturally responsive teaching, social emotional learning and brain-based classroom design using the Conscious Disciplineframework. Educators will leave with actionable tools and strategies to create inclusive environments where children, especially those in historically marginalized communities, feel seen, valued and supported.“We must stop seeing behavior as defiance and start seeing it as communication,” Dr. Parker says. Her session will challenge educators to reflect on their own biases and embrace practices that build belonging and resilience for all children.Whether you’re just beginning your Conscious Discipline journey or looking to deepen your practice, these sessions offer guidance, support, and community. The presence of four Conscious Discipline Certified Instructors at NAEYC is more than a milestone. It's a sign that educators across the country are ready to shift from control to connection, from reaction to regulation, and from isolation to belonging.Let’s continue to build classrooms—and communities—where every child feels safe, seen, and valued.Learn more about us here: https://consciousdiscipline.com/professional-development/training/?utm_source=newswire --About Conscious Discipline--Conscious Discipline is an adult-first, brain-based practice that transforms schools through self-regulation, school culture, and wellness. With more than 4.2 million educators impacted, 42,300 live professional development events, and over 2 million books in circulation, Conscious Discipline continues to revolutionize how new and seasoned educators, administrators, and families approach behavior, social development and emotional literacy.

