C20 leadership briefs media on outcomes of C20 policy process, 6 Nov

Civil Society to deliver C20 Political declaration to G20 Leaders, a call for solidarity, equality, and sustainability.



As global attention turns to the upcoming G20 Summit, the Civil 20 (C20), the official civil society engagement group within the G20 framework, will release its Political Declaration and Communiqué to the G20 leaders. This declaration encapsulates the collective voice, policy positions, and resolutions of civil society organisations worldwide.

Representing over 3,000 civil society organisations from South Africa, across the African continent, and from both the Global South and North, the C20 calls on world leaders to act decisively to build a just and sustainable future.

The C20 Chairperson, Thulani Tshefuta, and Sherpa, Mabalane Mfundisi, will brief the media on the outcomes of this year’s C20 policy process and the key demands being tabled before the G20. This briefing will set the stage for the upcoming C20 Summit, scheduled for 12 – 14 November 2025.

In their message, the C20 leadership will remind G20 leaders that a better world is possible, when nations act in solidarity, champion equality, and uphold sustainability as the cornerstone of global cooperation.

Details of the Media Briefing:

Date: Thursday, 6 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman Street, Hatfield, Pretoria



RSVP: Noko Mashilo (C20)

Cell: 072 285 3335

Keneilwe Mashaba (GCIS)

Cell: 063 650 4196

