North West Provincial Treasury holds public hearings over 2024/25 audit outcomes, 6 Nov

North West Legislature SCOPA to hold PFMA public hearings with Social Development, Agriculture and Rural Development and Public Works and Roads departments over 2024/25 audit outcomes

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts chaired by Hon. Smuts Matshe will hold a Public Finance Management Act public hearings with the Department of Social Development, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Department of Public Works and Roads over the 2024/25 audit outcomes and to seek clarity from responses on questions emanating from the Auditor General’s reports.

The PFMA public hearings are scheduled as follows:
Date: Thursday, 06 November 2025
Time:

  • Department of Social Development: 10h00
  • Department of Agriculture and Rural Development: 13h00
  • Department of Public Works and Roads: 15h00
    Venue: Legislature Auditorium

The MEC for Social Development, Basetsana Sussana Dantjie, the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Madoda Sambatha, and the MEC for Public Works and Roads, Elisabeth Mokua are expected to attend the public hearings.

Enquiries:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe 
Cell: 079 527 0628.

