New Labcompare Documentary Explores PFAS Contamination in Food and Packaging

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labcompare is proud to announce the release of the second installment in its Forever Chemicals documentary series, titled “Forever Chemicals Part 2: Contamination in Food and Packaging.” Produced in partnership with Agilent Technologies and featuring participation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the University of Rhode Island, this new release takes a closer look at the intersection of PFAS contamination, food safety, and evolving regulatory oversight.Building upon the success of the first documentary, this follow-up explores how PFAS enter the food chain through environmental exposure, processing, and packaging. The film sheds light on the methods used to detect PFAS at trace levels in food, and the collaborative efforts between scientists and regulators to better understand the risks and protect consumers.“The PFAS technology and regulatory landscape is changing incredibly rapidly as scientists discover more and more about these persistent chemicals,” said Michelle Taylor, Editor-in-Chief of Labcompare. “This second installment continues our mission to highlight critical scientific advancements while fostering awareness and dialogue between researchers, regulatory bodies, and the public.”The documentary features insight and commentary from distinguished experts, including:- Rainer Lohmann, Director of the URI Superfund Research Center STEEP, University of Rhode IslandSince 2017, Lohmann has led one of approximately 20 Superfund Research Centers nationwide. His team at the “STEEP” Center—collaborating with scientists from Harvard University and the Silent Spring Institute—focuses on the Sources, Transport, Exposure, and Effects of PFAS, with ongoing research into novel detection tools.- Jitka Becanova, Assistant Research Professor of Oceanography, University of Rhode IslandAn environmental chemist specializing in emerging contaminants, Becanova combines analytical chemistry and environmental engineering to develop new PFAS detection and remediation technologies aimed at reducing human exposure.- Paul South, Senior Advisor on PFAS, Office of Food Chemical Safety, Dietary Supplements and Innovation, FDADr. South develops policy, regulations, and compliance strategies for chemical contaminants in food and beverages. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science from Cornell University.- Gregory Noonan, Acting Senior Science Advisor, Office of Dietary Supplement Programs, FDAA member of the FDA since 2002, Dr. Noonan provides scientific and strategic leadership for dietary supplement programs, including safety assessments and regulatory guidance related to chemical contaminants.“By focusing this installment on food and packaging, we aim to broaden the conversation connecting what’s happening in the field to in the lab and what ends up on our plates,” added Jeanely Hunt, General Manager of Labcompare. “The science is clear and testing and collaboration are key to ensuring safety at every step of the supply chain.”View the documentary online at: www.labcompare.com/PFAS-Food-Packaging/ For additional coverage, visit: https://www.labcompare.com/PFAS-Testing-Resources/ About LabcompareLabcompare provides up-to-date product information and insightful content to help researchers, scientists, and laboratory decision-makers stay informed, make smarter choices, and drive results in an ever-evolving scientific landscape. Labcompare serves readers across a wide range of applied sciences and market segments, including analytical chemistry, environmental testing, food testing, clinical diagnostics, life science research, lithium battery testing, materials research, pharmaceutical labs, and more. For more information, visit http://www.labcompare.com

