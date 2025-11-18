Robotics Platform Qviro Joins the GlobalSpec Family Following Strategic Acquisition

Qviro’s mission aligns perfectly with ours. Together, we look forward to elevating the way engineers discover, compare, and evaluate industrial technologies.” — Paul Gatti, CEO CompareNetworks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalSpec is pleased to announce that Qviro, the digital platform built to bring transparency, trust, and data-driven insight to the industrial automation sector, has officially joined the GlobalSpec and CompareNetworks family of websites. The acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in Qviro’s mission to help engineers and manufacturers make confident technology decisions.Since its early days, Qviro has taken on a complex but important challenge: giving industrial professionals a clearer, more objective view of robotics and automation products through verified reviews, transparent pricing, and structured comparison tools. What began as a young startup with a bold vision gradually grew into one of the industry’s most trusted destinations for automation insights, a journey made possible thanks to the dedication of its founders and the support of several key partners.“Qviro was built on the belief that engineers deserve clarity in a market that’s often confusing,” said Jorg Hendrikx, co-founder of Qviro. “Joining GlobalSpec allows that belief to scale globally. It’s a meaningful milestone for us, and we’re grateful for everyone who helped bring the platform to life.”Qviro and GlobalSpec extend sincere appreciation to Industrya, LRM, imec.istart for their early conviction and guidance. Their backing, financial, strategic, and operational, helped Qviro evolve from an ambitious idea into a platform recognized by engineers, system integrators, and manufacturers around the world.With this acquisition, GlobalSpec strengthens its commitment to supporting industrial professionals with deeper insights, more transparent data, and digital tools designed for the realities of modern engineering workflows. Qviro’s unique combination of user reviews, pricing transparency, and robotics-focused market intelligence will be integrated into GlobalSpec’s broader ecosystem, expanding the resources available to the global engineering community.“Qviro’s mission aligns perfectly with ours,” said Paul Gatti, CEO CompareNetworks. “Together, we look forward to elevating the way engineers discover, compare, and evaluate industrial technologies.”As Qviro becomes part of GlobalSpec, its core purpose remains unchanged: empowering industrial decision-makers with reliable information. What changes is the scale of that ambition, backed now by a global network, a broader distribution footprint, and a shared commitment to helping engineers build the future of industry.

