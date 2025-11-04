Sheila Brown, RN, MBA, FACHE healthcare executive and public health champion joins the Oceanside Bombers as Board Member

Sheila Brown, RN, MBA, FACHE Board Members Sheila Brown (second from left), Adela Irma Sanchez (far left), and Dr. Nina Chaya (middle) with Assembly Member Tasha Boerner (second from right) and Tri-City Healthcare District President & CEO Dr. Gene Ma (far right). Oceanside Bombers in Action

Sheila Brown is a prominent healthcare executive with over 35 years of experience and was named one of the Top 50 Most Influential Leaders in San Diego.

Sheila is recognized for her leadership and commitment to influencing healthcare policy. She is a 32-year resident of Oceanside and a vocal proponent for local healthcare access and quality.” — Vernon Pertelle

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheila Brown, RN, a beloved healthcare leader and dedicated community member in Oceanside, CA, has made a significant impact through her leadership and compassion. She has held many roles—from chief operating officer at Palomar Health to strategic advisor—always focusing on creating meaningful, lasting solutions for patients and families. Now, as the President of the American Heart Association, San Diego Board of Directors, she generously shares her expertise in strategy and program development.Her visionary leadership earned her a spot among the top 50 most influential leaders in the region, thanks to her efforts to improve healthcare access across North County. Sheila's recent election to the Tri-City Healthcare District's Board of Directors highlights her ongoing commitment to serving her community. On the Oceanside Bombers board, she will continue to provide valuable guidance on developing healthcare networks and community wellness projects while supporting strong governance.Vernon Pertelle, President and managing partner of the Bombers, expresses what many of us feel: "I have worked with Sheila for over 30 years, and she has always been a wonderful colleague and friend. I look forward to her leadership in shaping our strategies and community programs, which are so vital to us."As a proud Oceanside resident, Sheila has dedicated herself to the community's healthcare needs, seniors' healthcare initiatives, and expanding community-based services, including trauma recovery services throughout San Diego. She shares her enthusiasm, saying, "I am truly excited to work with the Bombers and help build programs that support our players and make a positive impact on our community."The Oceanside Bombers are a professional arena football team that emphasizes community engagement, youth programs, and partnerships with local organizations in the community, the city of Oceanside Parks and Recreation department, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Ms. Brown's extensive experience and dedication to public health and community service align well with the Bombers' mission and vision.

