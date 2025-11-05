ASAPP Featured in 'The Future is Calling' Documentary, Showcasing the Next Era of Customer Service

Enterprise AI company highlights how GenerativeAgent is redefining the role of contact centers worldwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAPP, the leading provider of AI-powered contact center software, today announced its feature in The Future is Calling, a new Innovative Leaders documentary series spotlighting businesses at the forefront of innovation. The series explores how ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent platform is setting a new standard for contact centers by resolving complex customer interactions autonomously, securely, and at scale.Contact centers have long been overlooked, treated as cost centers rather than strategic assets,” said Priya Vijayarajendran, CEO of ASAPP. “At ASAPP, we’ve spent over a decade working with the world’s largest enterprises to address these systemic challenges—not with prototypes, but with production-grade AI that extends human capability. The Future is Calling captures both the vision for customer experience and the urgency of this moment.Unlike chatbots or scripted tools, ASAPP’s GenerativeAgent platform goes beyond automation. It orchestrates backend systems, navigates ambiguity, and hands off seamlessly to human agents when judgment, policies, or empathy matter most. Enterprise customers are already seeing measurable results with GenerativeAgent: higher resolution rates, lower handle times, and improved customer satisfaction. The platform is live with leading airlines, insurers, banks, telecoms, and consumer brands—enterprises that reach most U.S. households in the ways they travel, shop, connect, and get covered.“GenerativeAgent was built for the hardest customer interactions: policy exceptions, high-stakes rebookings, billing disputes,” said Devidas Desai, SVP of product management at ASAPP. “It doesn’t just talk—it reasons and acts. It’s secure, compliant, and battle-tested live in Fortune 100 enterprise environments.”The film also features Adrian Botta, principal product manager, who shares ASAPP’s focus on trust, configuration, and enterprise-grade performance, highlighting the complexity of GenerativeAgent in how it was built."The Future is Calling" series is produced by Acumen and hosted on USAToday, bringing stories of businesses redefining their industries.Helpful linksASAPP website: https://www.asapp.com/ ASAPP blog: https://www.asapp.com/blog ASAPP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asappco ASAPP on X: https://x.com/asapp About ASAPPASAPP is an artificial intelligence solution provider committed to solving the toughest problems in customer service. Our flagship product, GenerativeAgentⓇ , is a platform built from the ground up to handle complex, multi-turn conversations with enterprise-grade performance, safety, and control. Because we automate what was previously impossible to automate, our AI-nativeⓇ solutions deliver more than efficiency gains. They redefine the role of AI in the contact center and lay the groundwork for businesses to reimagine their customer experience delivery for the age of AI. Leading enterprises rely on ASAPP’s generative and agentic AI solutions to dramatically expand contact center capacity and transform their contact centers from cost centers into value drivers. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com Media ContactAmy McDowellOffleash PR for ASAPPasapp@offleashpr.com

