Holiday Food Drive for New Yorkers in Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York is underway as of Saturday, Nov. 1. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food items are being sought to support community-based organizations that assist New Yorkers during the holiday giving season. This year’s holiday drive has been expanded to include food donations for New York families in the wake of the Trump administration’s unlawful attempts to withhold federally-funded SNAP benefits — the largest and most effective anti-hunger program in the nation that helps feed nearly three million New Yorkers each month, most of whom are older adults, disabled or children.
“Generosity is a core value of the holiday season. New York’s statewide Toy and Coat Drive offers an opportunity to give back to our communities when it’s needed most,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to consider donating to share hope, happiness, warmth and holiday cheer with children and families in need.”
The New York State Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to donate new, unwrapped toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food items, which will be given to families in underserved communities throughout New York.
Toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food donations will be collected at most drop-off locations from November 1 through December 5. Donations, both shipped and dropped off, will be accepted at the Empire State Plaza until December 15. Food collected between November 1 and the week before Thanksgiving will be distributed in time for the holiday.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
Capital Region
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany
- Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- New York State Capitol, Albany
- NYSDOT, 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- NYSERDA, 15 Columbia Circle, Albany
- NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany
- 44 Holland Avenue, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- 328 State Street, Schenectady
Central New York
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse
Finger Lakes
- NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester
- 1530 Jefferson Road, Rochester
- 259 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
Long Island
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
Mid-Hudson
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie
Mohawk Valley
- Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica
New York City
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn
North Country
- Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown
Southern Tier
- Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell
Western New York
- Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo
- 95 Perry Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:
Empire State Plaza
P1 South Dock J
Albany, New York 12242
NYS Holiday Drive
