Holiday Food Drive for New Yorkers in Need

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York is underway as of Saturday, Nov. 1. Donations of new, unwrapped toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food items are being sought to support community-based organizations that assist New Yorkers during the holiday giving season. This year’s holiday drive has been expanded to include food donations for New York families in the wake of the Trump administration’s unlawful attempts to withhold federally-funded SNAP benefits — the largest and most effective anti-hunger program in the nation that helps feed nearly three million New Yorkers each month, most of whom are older adults, disabled or children.

“Generosity is a core value of the holiday season. New York’s statewide Toy and Coat Drive offers an opportunity to give back to our communities when it’s needed most,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all New Yorkers to consider donating to share hope, happiness, warmth and holiday cheer with children and families in need.”

The New York State Office of General Services has set up drop-off locations across the state for businesses and individuals to donate new, unwrapped toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food items, which will be given to families in underserved communities throughout New York.

Toys, coats, school supplies and non-perishable food donations will be collected at most drop-off locations from November 1 through December 5. Donations, both shipped and dropped off, will be accepted at the Empire State Plaza until December 15. Food collected between November 1 and the week before Thanksgiving will be distributed in time for the holiday.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Capital Region

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

Legislative Office Building, Empire State Plaza, Albany

New York State Capitol, Albany

NYSDOT, 50 Wolf Road, Albany

NYSERDA, 15 Columbia Circle, Albany

NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Central New York

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Finger Lakes

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

1530 Jefferson Road, Rochester

259 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

Long Island

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Mid-Hudson

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Mohawk Valley

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

North Country

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Southern Tier

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Western New York

Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

95 Perry Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive