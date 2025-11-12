dominKnow Announces Major 2025 Update: New Features Boost eLearning Design Speed and Accessibility

The 7.4.6 release introduces new layout assistants, drag-and-drop controls, and advanced translation support to accelerate global content development.

These updates continue our mission to make content creation faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive. Team can create smarter designs, streamline workflows, and better serve learners worldwide.” — Trey Spiva

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow, a leading provider of eLearning authoring tools and learning content management systems (LCMS), today announced the release of dominKnow | ONE 7.4.6, the all-in-one platform for creating, managing, and delivering digital learning content. This latest update helps Learning and Development (L&D) teams streamline course design, improve accessibility compliance, and scale global training programs — all from a single, cloud-based solution.

Version 7.4.6 expands on dominKnow’s mission to make content creation faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive. Highlights of the 2025 release include:

• Design Assistant for Flow Layouts – An on-stage tool that suggests layout options for faster, smarter course design.

• Drag-and-Drop Reordering – Enables authors to move content elements, rows, and sections in Flow with ease and precision.

• Copy & Paste with Actions – Speeds up course development by preserving most element actions when duplicating content.

• Accessibility Enhancements – Adds new ARIA role settings, improved keyboard/screen reader support, and audio/video playback speed controls.

• XLIFF Translation Support – Seamless integrates with AI-based translation tools and industry standard localization workflows.

• Assessment & Engagement Options – Includes new “Mark Assessment Passed” actions and enhanced Engage interaction templates.

“These updates continue our mission to make content creation faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive,” said Trey Spiva, CTO at dominKnow. “With 7.4.6, teams can create smarter designs, streamline workflows, and better serve learners worldwide.”

Customers are already seeing the benefits of these updates.

“The new release of dominKnow | ONE is a real game-changer for ease of authoring,” said Janice Brown, CEO of Larmer Brown, a dominKnow customer and partner. “It cuts build time dramatically while guiding toward stronger, more consistent designs. That combination of speed and quality is exactly what our customers need to keep up with today’s learning demands.”

Accessibility enhancements also stand out in the release.

“Accessibility is at the heart of modern learning, and dominKnow continues to make it easier for us to deliver on that promise,” Brown added. “Their latest accessibility features allow users to build truly inclusive training without adding complexity to the process. It means every learner benefits, while teams stay focused on creating impactful content.”

Full details about the dominKnow | ONE 7.4.6 release are available in the 2025 Release Highlights.

Meet the dominKnow team in person at DevLearn 2025, Booth #527, in Las Vegas, November 12–13, and see a live demo of the latest features.

For more information, visit www.dominknow.com.

________________________________________

About dominKnow

dominKnow provides award-winning eLearning authoring and LCMS solutions that help organizations worldwide create, manage, and deliver engaging, accessible learning content at scale.

________________________________________

What's New in dominKnow | ONE, 7.4.6 Feature Release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.