dominKnow Achieves SOC 2® Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust for Global Learning Teams

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dominKnow, a leading provider of cloud-based eLearning authoring and learning content management (LCMS) solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2® Type II audit. This independent certification demonstrates dominKnow’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality for its customers worldwide.

SOC 2 compliance, developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security. The rigorous audit evaluated dominKnow’s internal controls, policies, and procedures over a sustained period, confirming that the company meets strict requirements for safeguarding customer data.

“Learning teams trust dominKnow with some of their most valuable assets—their content and their learners’ data,” said Trey Spiva, CTO of dominKnow. “Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects our deep commitment to providing not only innovative eLearning authoring and LCMS solutions, but also the security, reliability, and peace of mind that today’s organizations demand.”

With SOC 2 Type II compliance, dominKnow strengthens its position as the platform of choice for enterprises seeking scalable, collaborative, and secure solutions to create, manage, and deliver learning content at scale across their organizations.

For more information about dominKnow and its SOC 2 compliance, please visit Security (SOC 2 Type II), Availability & Data Residency | dominKnow | ONE.

About dominKnow

dominKnow is an award-winning provider of cloud-based eLearning authoring and learning content management solutions, trusted by organizations worldwide to create, manage, and deliver learning content at scale. With powerful collaboration, responsive design, and workflow features, dominKnow empowers L&D teams to deliver engaging, accessible, and effective learning experiences that drive real business impact.

