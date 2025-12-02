Noblie Custom Knives Announces 'Create Your Own Knife' Program for Personalized Folding and Fixed-Blade Builds

create your own custom knife

Create your own knife with Noblie—choose steel, geometry, handle, and engraving. Built for real use, personalized one-of-one.

We dial in geometry, heat treat, and ergonomics first - always” — Aleks Nemtcev

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced a customer-designed build program that allows buyers to specify materials, geometry, and finishing details on pocket folders or fixed-blade knives. The initiative formalizes Noblie’s performance-first approach while offering optional engraving and inlay for personalization.How it worksCustomers begin with a proven Noblie platform—folder or fixed—and select blade geometry, steel, handle material, finish, and hardware. After the tool is tuned for balance and cutting performance, clients may add signature elements such as modern laser engraving or traditional hand engraving, with optional inlay or etching.“We dial in geometry, heat treat, and ergonomics first—always,” said a Noblie master maker. “Personalization follows once the knife is complete, so the result is built for use and suitable to pass down.”What can be customized:1. Form factor: pocket folder or field-ready fixed blade2. Steels & grinds: stainless and specialty patterns; flat, convex, or hollow grinds3. Handles & hardware: titanium, micarta, select woods; premium fasteners and finishes4. Signature work: precision laser engraving or hand engraving; optional inlay/scrimshawProcess and timelines:1. Planning: Collaborative design and handwork require lead time.2. Input: Family crests, monograms, or commissioned artwork can be integrated without affecting core performance.3. Longevity: Each build is one-of-one and intended for regular carry and long-term ownership.For program details, visit nobliecustomknives.com About Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives is a U.S.-based workshop focused on performance-first, customer-specified builds. Clients select geometry, steel, and handle materials, then may finish the piece with laser or hand engraving. Each knife is hand-built and tuned for real-world use prior to ornamentation.

