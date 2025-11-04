Rand McNally Named Official Map Provider for Route 66 Centennial Celebration

The strategy of the Route 66 Centennial is to celebrate and commemorate the historic milestone of the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 - and leverage it to honor the road by helping the millions who live, work, and travel along it. The mission of the Road Ahead Partnership is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national icon and international destination

ATLANTA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rand McNally Publishing is the Official Map Provider for the Route 66 Centennial. As North America's leading map and navigation company since 1872, Rand McNally will produce the Official Route 66 Centennial Anniversary Map—the definitive resource honoring the Mother Road's 100th Anniversary."We are delighted to be selected as the Official Map Provider for the Centennial Celebration, highlighting the Mother Road's 2,448 miles of historic landmarks, events, scenery, and cultures with the unique addition of QR codes as an innovative feature," said Joseph Roark, Chairman and CEO of Rand McNally Publishing. "In fact, Rand McNally has a long history of innovation, including the creation of the highway numbering system used to name Route 66 and still in use today."This Centennial map will serve as both an indispensable travel guide and a cherished keepsake for road trip enthusiasts. It will feature Rand McNally's best-in-class cartography, showcasing some of Route 66's original historic alignments alongside modern, drivable sections.Bill Thomas, Chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Rand McNally for this historic celebration. Its legacy as a trusted name in mapping and navigation makes it the perfect partner to help travelers experience Route 66 in a way that honors its past while embracing the future. The Official Centennial Map will be an invaluable resource and cherished keepsake for anyone planning to explore the Mother Road during its 100th Anniversary."The map's integrated QR codes will link directly to the Route 66 Centennial's directory of official Centennial events, festivals, and activities along the entire route—bridging the rich history of Route 66 with the interactive tools of today. Rand McNally Publishing - randpublishing.com - is also a Founding Sponsor of the Route 66 Centennial, featured on each page of route66centennial.org With its unmatched legacy in mapping and navigation, Rand McNally Publishing continues to celebrate America's highways and the travelers who explore them. The Official Route 66 Centennial Anniversary Map is designed to be both a practical travel companion and a timeless piece of Americana.The map will be available for purchase in January 2026 on randpublishing.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, other major book retailers, and participating restaurants, hotels, and retailers along Route 66.EndsNotes to Editors:About Rand McNally PublishingFounded in 1872, Rand McNally has been at the forefront of mapmaking, navigation, and travel innovation for over 150 years. From pioneering the first road atlases to helping create the highway numbering system, Rand McNally Publishing remains dedicated to helping travelers explore with confidence and curiosity. For more information, visit randpublishing.com.About the Route 66 Road Ahead PartnershipEstablished in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership's mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, Route 66 Road Fest, Travel Oklahoma and Rand McNally Publishing. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

