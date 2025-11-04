Reservations now available for the 2025 Holiday Lights display at Shore Acres

COOS Bay, Oregon— From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, the gardens at Shore Acres State Park shimmer with hundreds of thousands of colored lights and seasonal decorations, and now is the time to book reservations for the display, which runs from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31 this year.

Holiday Lights has been a tradition for more than 30 years, and it attracts thousands of visitors each year. Due to its popularity, those who wish to park must purchase timed-entry parking tickets in advance to see the lights.

The tickets are available now online at http://Bit.ly/2025holidaylights. The cost is $10, which is the park’s standard parking fee. The Friends of Shore Acres manages the event.

Parking time slots are available for 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily. Each vehicle needs a ticket to park at the event, which includes entry for everyone inside the car.

Note: Ticket is per vehicle not per person. For example, if you have 8 people in 1 vehicle, you only need 1 ticket.

The event switched to timed-entry tickets in 2022, and the move has improved safety and the visitor experience.

“The event had become so popular in previous years that vehicles were waiting hours on the road, and traffic was backing up the highway. Vehicles are no longer waiting in long lines on the road to enter the event,” said Park Manager Lee Ricci.

Please note that parking on the road is not allowed, and parking outside Shore Acres in other day-use areas, including parking pullouts, is not permitted after dusk because those areas are closed.

The $10 fee for parking may be waived (but a reservation is still necessary) if the person making the reservation has one of the following and selects the option during the reservation:

12- or 24-month parking permit

Special access pass for either veterans with service-connected disabilities or foster, guardian and adoptive foster parents of Oregon foster children

Current Oregon State Park camping confirmation for the date of the event visit

Oregon Pacific Coast Passport

Reservations also can be made by calling 800-452-5687. Visitors must have reservations prior to arrival.

Visitors must present a screenshot of the ticket on their smartphone or the printed ticket when entering Holiday Lights, as well as the selected pass, permit or campground confirmation if applicable. Park staff asks that visitors have everything ready to show to keep traffic moving.

Although visitors can reserve their timed entry parking spot now, additional time slots will be available later this fall during a seven-day rolling window. For example: Visitors can make reservations on Nov. 20 for visits on Nov. 27, and so on. The rolling window continues through the end of the event Dec. 31 so visitors are encouraged to keep checking back for tickets.

“We realize that many families are just starting to think about their winter plans, and we want people to still have the chance for spur-of-the-moment visits.” Ricci said. “That is why half the tickets are on the rolling seven-day window to ensure visitors can reserve closer to the event.”

Visit the Oregon State Parks website for 12 and 24-month parking permit and special access pass information.