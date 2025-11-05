Governor Kotek Signs Cooperation Agreement with the United Kingdom

Today, Governor Tina Kotek signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom to deepen economic development cooperation and trade relations between the State of Oregon and the United Kingdom.

"While the federal government creates uncertainty among our traditional trading partners, the State of Oregon continues to step forward, building bridges across oceans and borders to address the challenges that don't stop at our shores,” Governor Kotek said. “This agreement is a signal of a renewed, strengthened partnership between our state and the United Kingdom, because the work is too important to wait for Washington."

The State of Oregon and the United Kingdom will focus cooperation on several key economic areas, including digital technology, semiconductors, cybersecurity and clean energy. The agreement also covers advanced manufacturing, transportation services, and tourism. Both parties will work together to share expertise and support innovation across these sectors.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in the long relationship between the United Kingdom and Oregon,” British Consul General in San Francisco, Eleanor Kiloh said. “By working together on clean energy, advanced technology, and sustainable economic growth, we are not only strengthening our trade ties but also driving innovation that benefits our communities on both sides of the Atlantic and delivers real progress for our businesses and workers.”

A key focus of the MoU is accelerating the transition to clean energy, with both parties committed to phasing out coal power by 2030 through the Powering Past Coal Alliance while supporting workers and communities dependent on fossil fuel industries. The partnership will create jobs, foster innovation, and advance efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

Business Oregon will be the State of Oregon’s lead implementation agency of the MoU, working with the United Kingdom through trade missions, best practice exchanges, and joint events to promote business partnerships and market development. The agreement will be coordinated by the U.K. Department for Business and Trade and the British Consulate General in San Francisco on the British side.

The United Kingdom is one of Oregon’s top target markets for attracting foreign investment, particularly in bioscience and high technology sectors. It’s also a growing export market, with $238.4 million in goods from Oregon going to the UK in 2024, up 32% from 2022.

See the full text of the MoU here.

