Media Advisory: Public Hearings November 7 to Provide Feedback on HB 4024 Rulemaking

The Secretary of State Elections Division is holding public hearings on November 7th to hear public feedback on rules to implement House Bill 4024.

House Bill 4024 (2024) established campaign contribution limits, mandated the creation of a first-of-its-kind campaign finance data dashboard, changed how political committees are organized, limited candidates' ability to roll certain unused funds into future elections, and much more.

“We’re moving full speed ahead to implement House Bill 4024 as written,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read.

“Oregonians deserve a government that is responsive to the needs of Oregonians, and I’m proud that the era of unlimited contributions will be coming to an end. This law is an important step toward campaign finance reform, but it doesn’t cover everything that’s needed for long-term success. Our office is using every tool available through rulemaking to get this right, and public input will be key to meeting Oregonians’ rightfully high expectations. We also encourage the Legislature to remain engaged as this process continues to identify areas where additional action and resources from them are required to get this right.”

What: Public hearings on rules that would significantly change Oregon’s campaign finance system.

Who: Any member of the public can participate to offer feedback. Staff from the Elections Division will be present to record public comments.

When: November 7, 2025, starting at 11 a.m.

Where: The hearings will be held virtually. Join online via the Secretary of State rulemaking page.

Why: In May, the Election Division published draft rules for proposed implementation of House Bill 4024 and then convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) to consider and provide feedback on the draft rules. The Elections Division also accepted feedback from the public.

After considering and incorporating the feedback received, the Division made changes to the draft rules and formally published updated proposed rules on September 15, 2025. The Division invites interested parties to provide feedback on these proposed rules.

​Written feedback on these proposed rules is due by 5 p.m. on November 21, 2025.

For more information on the Elections Division’s efforts to implement House Bill 4024, visit the Secretary of State website.