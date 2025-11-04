Red Light Therapy Leg Wraps Revolutionize Recovery for Thoroughbred Racehorses

Red Light Therapy is changing the way racehorses recover from injury. EquiSol's Red Light Therapy Leg Wraps combine 660nm red and 850nm near-infrared light to deliver targeted therapy to reduce inflammation, promote tissue healing, and speed up recovery after training or injury. EquiSol Leg Wraps emit red and near-infrared wavelengths that can help heal wounds, strains, tears, and inflammation by penetrating down to the soft tissue.

A groundbreaking development is changing the way tendon injuries are treated in the Thoroughbred racing world.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Therapy Leg Wraps, developed and distributed by EquiSol , are helping racehorses recover from tendon strains and tears in record time — cutting traditional recovery periods by months and getting horses back to training faster, healthier, and stronger.Tendon injuries are among the most common and costly setbacks in the horse racing industry. Typically, a tendon tear can sideline a horse for 6 to 12 months, even when treated with conventional methods such as ice, cold hosing, standing wraps, anti-inflammatory medications, and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections. But recent case studies are showing that the addition of red light therapy may be the missing piece in dramatically accelerating recovery.“We’re seeing horses return to work in a fraction of the time,” says Jackie Jolie, Founder of EquiSol. “Red light therapy is helping stimulate cellular repair, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation — all of which are critical to healing tendon injuries.”Case Study 1:Full Tendon Repair in 45 DaysA 3-year-old racehorse was diagnosed with a 21% tendon tear via ultrasound on May 1. The same day, the horse received a PRP injection and began a daily regimen of ice and red light therapy. When rechecked on June 15, ultrasound imaging revealed no visible tear — the tendon had completely repaired. By July 1, the horse had returned to full training.Case Study 2:Severe Tear Healed in Less Than Two MonthsA 2-year-old racehorse with a 42% tendon tear, diagnosed on May 14, received similar treatment — PRP and daily red light therapy. By July 8, follow-up ultrasound showed the tendon was fully healed, and the horse began light work the next day.These remarkable results showcase how red light therapy is redefining equine rehabilitation. The non-invasive, drug-free technology works by delivering specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to the tissues, promoting cellular regeneration, reducing inflammation, and enhancing blood flow to the injured area.For owners, this advancement represents a significant financial benefit, reducing time lost to injury and associated costs. For horses, it means less time confined to stall rest and a faster, safer return to the work they love.“This technology is truly changing the game — not only for active racehorses but also for retired Thoroughbreds transitioning into sport horse careers,” adds Jolie. “It’s an exciting time for equine sports medicine.”As more veterinarians, trainers, and equine rehabilitation professionals integrate red light therapy into their recovery protocols, the potential for improved outcomes and horse welfare continues to grow.For more information on EquiSol’s red light therapy products and to explore how they can support your horses’ recovery and performance, visit www.equisol.life

