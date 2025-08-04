DogSol Red Light Therapy Blanket Helps Paralyzed Rescue Dog Walk Again

Kara Flaherty with her rescue dog, Marley, whose paralyzed legs were restored with a DogSol Red Light Therapy Blanket. The founder of DogSol, Jackie Jolie, with Marley and Kara. Marley wears his DogSol Red Light Therapy Blanket.

A paralyzed dog finds a new lease on life, thanks to a chance encounter at the beach.

DogSol gave Marley his freedom and happiness back. It’s been life-changing for both of us.” — Kara Flaherty

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 -- After nearly a year of paralysis and thousands of dollars in unsuccessful treatments, a once-stray dog named Marley is defying the odds – thanks to a chance meeting at the beach and an innovative red light therapy product from DogSol.Marley's journey began on the streets of New Bedford, where he was found as a stray and later adopted by local resident Kara. Under her care, Marley thrived, enjoying long walks and an energetic life. But everything changed when Marley suddenly became paralyzed – losing the ability to stand, walk, or even eat on his own."He loved to walk, and then suddenly, he couldn't," Kara recalled. "His paws curled, his nails bled, and he just couldn't get up anymore."Kara spent nearly $10,000 on diagnostics and treatments – X-rays, MRIs, ultrasounds, steroids, acupuncture, laser therapy – but nothing restored Marley's mobility. While some therapies showed mild improvement, the costs were unsustainable, and Marley remained largely immobile.Then, during a visit to the beach with Marley in his custom wheelchair, fate intervened. Kara met Kelly, who introduced her to the DogSol Red Light Therapy Blanket , a non-invasive and affordable at-home therapy option designed for pets."Kelly said, 'I know someone who has something that will change your life,' and she was absolutely right," said Kara.Within days of using the DogSol blanket, Marley's transformation began. His paws began to uncurl. He stood for the first time in over a year. Soon, he was walking around the yard, eating, and going to the bathroom on his own.At one point, Kara paused the therapy due to Marley falling ill. His condition rapidly regressed – until therapy resumed. "That same night, he got up, walked toward the door, and kept walking," Kara said. "It was incredible. He's been mobile ever since."Now back to enjoying his daily life, Marley is a living testament to the power of persistence, love and innovation. "Meeting Kelly that day was fate. DogSol gave Marley his freedom and happiness back. It's been life-changing for both of us," Kara said.Marley's story reflects DogSol's mission: to bring hope, healing, and freedom to animals through safe, effective, and accessible red light therapy solutions. DogSol products are used by pet owners, veterinarians, and rehabilitation professionals across the country.To learn more about DogSol and their line of red light therapy products for animals, visit www.equisol.life About DogSolDogSol is a division of EquiSol, dedicated to providing innovative red light therapy products for dogs, horses, and other animals. Built with clinically backed wavelengths and designed for ease of use, DogSol offers a non-invasive solution to support healing, mobility, and overall wellness.

Marley's Story: A New Chance at Life

Legal Disclaimer:

