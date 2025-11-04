MOMS RISING GLOBAL PREMIERE NEW YORK CITY

THE FILM PROVING MOTHERS DON'T HAVE TO CHOOSE. This Revolutionary Documentary Challenges the "Dreams vs. Motherhood" Myth

We have a powerful human potential that has been highly underestimated,” — Scott Cervine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORLD PREMIERE: "MOMS RISING"NEW YORKTHE FILM PROVING MOTHERS DON'T HAVE TO CHOOSEThis Revolutionary Documentary Challenges the "Dreams vs. Motherhood" MythThis isn't just a movie premiere. It's a battle cry for millions of mothers worldwide who've been told they can't have it all.MOMS RISING, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Scott Cervine, will premiere at a black-tie red-carpet event that promises to ignite a global conversation about motherhood, ambition, and the false choices women are forced to make every day."We have a powerful human potential that has been highly underestimated,” says director Scott Cervine.“During times of uncertainty, when all are looking for a new answer - we find that the ‘mothering energy’, the ability to nurture and inspire can literally transform the world around us. Moms Rising is not just a title, it’s a vision of how we can harness the power of our own divine nature.”THE STORY THAT NEEDS TO BE TOLDRaw, honest, and beautifully shot, MOMS RISING takes audiences on a 90-minute journey through the real, unfiltered experiences of extraordinary women who refused to sacrifice their ambitions on the altar of motherhood. This isn't your typical "feel-good" documentary; it's a movement captured on film.The documentary features an unprecedented lineup of visionary women, including:• Marianne Williamson – Bestselling author, spiritual leader, and political trailblazer• Dr Karen Weaver, Lousin Mehrabi, Amanda Kaufman, and Tiffani Higgins – Entrepreneurial powerhouses• Plus international voices: Maria Campos, Yulin Lee, Laura Muirhead, Lerato Sithole, Maria Conceição, Allie Duzette, and Aashika AbrahamMORNING SHOW OPPORTUNITYThis premiere offers compelling visual content, emotional human-interest stories, and access to high-profile women who are redefining success in the 21st century. Perfect for segments on work-life balance, women's empowerment, and the modern motherhood revolution.WHAT MAKES THIS EVENT UNMISSABLEThe World Premiere Experience includes:✓ 90-Minute Film Screening – Prepare to laugh, cry, and feel seen in ways you never expected✓ 45-Minute Moderated Panel Discussion – Direct Q&A with select mothers from the film✓ Red Carpet Networking Reception – Connect with like-minded visionaries and changemakers✓ VIP Experience (Limited to 20 guests) – Includes private pre-screening reception with filmmakers, priority seating, and VIP meet ‘n’ greet with the castVirtual attendance options are available for those unable to attend in person, and exclusive premiere links are provided to registered attendees.WHY THIS MATTERS NOWIn an era when 65% of mothers report feeling "mom guilt" about pursuing career ambitions and burnout among working mothers has reached epidemic levels, MOMS RISING arrives at a critical cultural moment. This film doesn't just tell stories; it provides a roadmap for fundamental change."The stories in this film are breathtaking," says Karen P. Weaver, featured in the documentary. "This is the movement mothers deserve."EVENT DETAILSDate: November 9th 2025Time: 6 pm to 9 pmLocation: Robin Williams Theatre, 247 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019Dress Code: Formal Black-TieTickets: Available at https://events.humanitix.com/moms-rising-red-carpet-movie-premiere Special rates available for groups of 10+MEDIA OPPORTUNITIESThe premiere offers exceptional media access, including:• Red carpet interviews with featured cast members.• Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and B-roll• Panel discussion coverage with compelling soundbites• Human interest stories featuring mothers who transformed their lives• Director Scott Cervine available for interviewsABOUT MOMS RISINGMOMS RISING is more than a film; it's a cultural reset. Directed by Scott Cervine and produced by Limitless Films, this groundbreaking documentary challenges decades of societal expectations and proves that when mothers rise, everyone benefits.For media credentials, interview requests, or press materials, contact:[MEDIA CONTACT NAME] Karen Weaver[EMAIL] karen@karenmcdermottgroup.com[PHONE] 0061458165413High-resolution images, trailer links, and press kits available upon request.EDITOR'S NOTE: Cast members are available for interviews before and after the premiere. This story offers strong visual elements, emotional depth, and timely social relevance, perfect for broadcast segments.For Producers: We can provide exclusive pre-premiere clips, arrange live panel segments, and offer compelling mother-daughter reunion stories to resonate with your audience. Contact us to discuss custom segments and exclusive content opportunities.

Moms Rising Behind the Scenes

