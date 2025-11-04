New Principled Technologies research study highlights how small businesses can benefit from workstations

Why choose workstations? Here are 10 top reasons. Infographic

The study explores ten key reasons workstations may be a better fit for some businesses than commercial laptops or desktops.

REDMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decision-makers at small to medium businesses (SMBs) have the purchasing power for their staff’s fleet of laptops and desktops. Depending on the nature of the organization’s work and their specific needs, investing in workstations—instead of consumer- or commercial-grade PCs—may be a wise choice.In a new research study, Principled Technologies (PT) explored ten top reasons SMB organizations should consider choosing workstations over standard PCs. They include certifications from independent software vendors (ISVs), enterprise-grade memory, increased processing power from powerful CPUs and GPUs, and new AI capabilities. The study also discusses scalability, reliability, support, future-proofing, and the potential for cost savings in the long term. To accompany the report, PT released a one-page infographic highlighting the ten reasons.According to the research report, “The world is changing rapidly, and every shift comes with it an increased need for computing power…There are countless laptops and desktops on the market, but if your teams rely on specialized, resource-intensive applications for their everyday work, consumer- or commercial-grade options simply won’t cut it. Workstations can offer significant advantages for small and medium businesses. With certified software compatibility, enterprise-grade components and processing power, and improved reliability and scalability, workstations provide a robust foundation for today’s demanding workflows and tomorrow’s technological advancements.”The study also spotlights Dell Pro Max workstations, which are available as laptops, micro desktops, slim desktops, and tower desktops. In another recent set of studies, PT found Dell Pro Max workstations delivered significant performance improvements over two- and three-year-old predecessors. (To explore one of these studies, see https://facts.pt/VD2clo5 .)To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/gJ8EdLq or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/Ce0py9k About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

