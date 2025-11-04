Attorney General Ken Paxton secured initial hearing en banc in the case of Nathan v. Alamo Heights Independent School District, which means that the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will hear the case and review it alongside litigation concerning a similar Louisiana law.

“I’m proud to defend Texas’s right to uphold our legal and moral heritage by protecting the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools,” said Attorney General Paxton. “There is no reason any school district should be prohibited from displaying these foundational words that have guided our laws and values for centuries. The Ten Commandments reflect principles that shaped both our State and our nation, and students benefit greatly from being able to learn from them daily.”

The en banc hearing will occur after individuals sued multiple Texas school districts to stop S.B. 10 from going into effect and a federal judge granted that request, halting the implementation of the law in those districts. Attorney General Paxton then appealed to the Fifth Circuit.

Attorney General Paxton has led the effort to ensure that Texas school districts comply with state law by allowing the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Following the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 10, Attorney General Paxton issued a legal advisory to school districts affirming their right and obligation to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments. His office continues to defend this law as a valid expression of Texas’s commitment to its historical and moral foundations.

The Fifth Circuit has ordered expedited briefing in the case, with arguments expected in early 2026.