Whitney McWhorter and A Noble Foundation ANF Launch Drive-Through Mobile Pantries To Support Local Families

Our goal is to create opportunities for the community to come together and support one another”
— Whitney McWhorter
FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Whitney McWhorter and A Noble Foundation ANF are coming together with the community to address a critical need: nearly 100,000 local residents are expected to face food insecurity. In response, A Noble Foundation ANF is launching drive-through mobile pantries to provide essential meals to families in need.

In addition, ANF is introducing Dine/ Shop for a Purpose, a community initiative inviting local businesses to dedicate an evening to donate a portion of their sales to support Feeding the Gulf Coast. The funds raised will directly fuel the mobile pantries, amplifying the impact and helping families stay nourished during this season.

“Our goal is to create opportunities for the community to come together and support one another,” said Whitney McWhorter, Founder of A Noble Foundation ANF. “The holiday season can be a challenging time for many, and through these initiatives, we hope to ensure families have access to meals while also fostering a spirit of generosity and connection.”

Through these efforts, ANF emphasizes the power of collective action: every meal distributed and every contribution made helps ripple support throughout the local community.

A Noble Foundation ANF is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting families and fostering community well-being through educational and charitable programs. This season, ANF’s focus is on ensuring access to nutritious meals and creating opportunities for local businesses and residents to participate in meaningful acts of service.

We welcome Aligned business, community members, and leaders to reach out:
Partnership & Volunteer Opportunities Available

A Noble Foundation (ANF) is a nonprofit dedicated to holistic wellness and educational enrichment for children and families. We curate immersive, hands-on experiences that blend STEM innovation, family-centered learning, and intentional, sensory-rich design. Through beautifully crafted environments, ANF offers families the opportunity to learn, connect, and thrive together—not through rigid instruction, but through sacred, living moments of discovery. At the heart of our approach is the belief that true education engages the body, mind, and spirit. Whether gathered around a thoughtfully set table or exploring nature through hands-on science, families are invited into experiences that awaken curiosity and restore connection. Our offerings include: • Sound Therapy – calming the nervous system and improving focus • Rhythm & Movement – building body awareness and emotional regulation • STEM & Engineering Enrichment – introducing design thinking, aerodynamics, and innovation through tactile learning • Equestrian Learning Experiences – cultivating trust, confidence, and responsibility through horsemanship • Spinal Flow & Nervous System Balance – supporting alignment, regulation, and full-body wellness • Farm & Nutrition Education – exploring food cycles, regenerative practices, and wellness from soil to table • Garden & Floral Design – nurturing mindfulness, creativity, and connection to nature • Art & Cultural Heritage – preserving creativity, identity, and intergenerational wisdom through expression From traveling sanctuaries to nature-based gatherings, A Noble Foundation is not just building programs—it’s creating sacred ecosystems where families grow from the inside out.

