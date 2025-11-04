Whitney McWhorter and A Noble Foundation ANF Launch Drive-Through Mobile Pantries To Support Local Families
Our goal is to create opportunities for the community to come together and support one another”FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Whitney McWhorter and A Noble Foundation ANF are coming together with the community to address a critical need: nearly 100,000 local residents are expected to face food insecurity. In response, A Noble Foundation ANF is launching drive-through mobile pantries to provide essential meals to families in need.
In addition, ANF is introducing Dine/ Shop for a Purpose, a community initiative inviting local businesses to dedicate an evening to donate a portion of their sales to support Feeding the Gulf Coast. The funds raised will directly fuel the mobile pantries, amplifying the impact and helping families stay nourished during this season.
“Our goal is to create opportunities for the community to come together and support one another,” said Whitney McWhorter, Founder of A Noble Foundation ANF. “The holiday season can be a challenging time for many, and through these initiatives, we hope to ensure families have access to meals while also fostering a spirit of generosity and connection.”
Through these efforts, ANF emphasizes the power of collective action: every meal distributed and every contribution made helps ripple support throughout the local community.
A Noble Foundation ANF is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to uplifting families and fostering community well-being through educational and charitable programs. This season, ANF’s focus is on ensuring access to nutritious meals and creating opportunities for local businesses and residents to participate in meaningful acts of service.
