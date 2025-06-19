Southern Charm Picnic Co. Brings Intentional Beauty and Heartfelt Gatherings to the Gulf Coast
A heartfelt partnership celebrating elevated picnics along Alabama’s Gulf Coast — where beauty, connection, and intentional living come together.
Every detail is designed to spark joy, nourish connection, and remind us that life’s simplest moments are often the most cherished”FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world rushing toward more, Southern Charm Picnic Co. offers families and loved ones something increasingly rare: a moment to be fully present. Nestled along the shores of Alabama’s Gulf Coast, this mother-daughter–led boutique picnic company brings elevated picnic experiences to life — where beauty, nature, and connection converge.
— Monica Gray
Each picnic is a work of art — handcrafted tables, plush textiles, curated charcuterie, and floral accents come together to create more than an event: they become a memory. Whether by the bay, on the sand, or beneath the trees, Southern Charm Picnic Co. invites guests to pause and savor.
“Every detail is designed to spark joy, nourish connection, and remind us that life’s simplest moments are often the most cherished.” says founder Monica.
From proposals and anniversaries to milestone birthdays and bridal gatherings, the experiences are turnkey — allowing families to arrive with ease and leave with wonder. In alignment with the mission of A Noble Foundation, Southern Charm Picnic Co. offers intentional spaces where community, joy, and restoration flourish.
Signature Offerings Include:
• Elevated two-hour picnics with extension options
• Custom experiences across Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and beyond
• Curated seasonal charcuterie, sweets, and full meal upgrades
• Add-ons like teepees, movie setups, balloon garlands & more
• Seamless setup, breakdown, and full-service hosting
About Southern Charm Picnic Co.
Inspired by the beauty of the Gulf and the timelessness of southern hospitality, Southern Charm Picnic Co. creates gatherings that feel like home. Rooted in beauty and designed with care, every picnic is an invitation to reconnect — with loved ones, and with what matters most.
Presented in partnership with A Noble Foundation
A Noble Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit reimagining family-centered wellness and educational enrichment through immersive experiences. From nature-based learning to luxury gatherings with purpose, ANF and its partners are redefining what it means to raise grounded, awakened children in a modern world.
A Noble Foundation ANF 501(c)(3)
Southern Charm Picnic Co. recently partnered with A Noble Foundation to bring one of its signature immersive experiences to life — blending coastal charm with ANF’s mission of creating intentional spaces where families can gather, reconnect, and grow. With grace and artistry, the Southern Charm team translated ANF’s vision into a living, breathing environment — one that felt both elevated and grounded in purpose.
Contact:
info@ANobleFoundation.com
www.ANobleFoundation.com
Monica Gray
Southern Charm Picnic Co.
+1 303-648-1875
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.