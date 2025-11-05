Pine Hosting Reached An Incredible 4.9-star Average on Trustpilot

The company’s 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating makes it one of the highest-rated game server and dedicated hosting providers worldwide.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting’s rating now exceeds larger competitors, including major names like Shockbyte (3.9) and Apex Hosting (4.3). This proves that smaller teams focused on quality and honesty can compete with the most prominent players. Pine Hosting attributes this extraordinary milestone to the skill of its team and the following customer offerings:- Customer Support at the Core: Most reviews mention the company’s support team as the standout feature. Pine Hosting invested a lot into making sure every customer gets quick, personal, and helpful replies from real people who actually know what they’re doing. Additionally, the company doesn’t use any AI or bots for responses.- Minecraft Growth: Pine Hosting has seen massive growth in Minecraft hosting , which has become its most popular game. The team at Pine Hosting worked hard to make it one of the easiest and most reliable setups on the market.- Backend Improvements: Pine Hosting made a bunch of upgrades behind the scenes to make everything run smoother, with better uptime, faster response times, and more reliable infrastructure overall.- No Price Increases: All of these improvements have been rolled out without increasing prices.- Pine Hosting’s Goal is to keep improving performance, keep prices fair, and keep delivering a hosting experience that feels simple, fast, and reliable, whether running a small server for friends or a big community."We’ve put a lot of time and energy into customer support, so it’s great to see customers appreciate what we do." –Sam (Co-founder)Pine Hosting Ltd is a UK-based game and dedicated server hosting provider focused on reliability, performance, and honest support. With datacentres across North America and Europe, Pine Hosting powers thousands of game servers, including Minecraft, Rust, and Unturned.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established networks. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.