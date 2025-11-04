75 years of the European Convention on Human Rights: the foundation of peace, justice and democracy in Europe

SLOVENIA, November 4 - The Convention was the first legally binding instrument to give tangible legal effect to the principles set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It obliges governments to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms, ensuring that every individual – regardless of their origin, status or circumstance – has access to legal protection and defence. It guarantees that everyone is treated with dignity, fairness and equality before the law.

Throughout its 75-year history, the Convention has shown remarkable resilience and an enduring capacity to respond to new social and political challenges while remaining true to its founding purpose: the protection of human dignity. The European Court of Human Rights stands as one of the central pillars of Europe’s common institutional architecture, ensuring that the Convention remains a living instrument through its interpretation and oversight.

At a time when democracy, the rule of law and human rights face renewed pressures in Europe and beyond, upholding the principles of the Convention is more vital than ever. By reinforcing justice, accountability and trust in institutions, these principles continue to underpin a safer Europe, strengthened in unity.